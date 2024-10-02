Meet Your Palomar Governing Board Candidates: A short quiz to see which candidate might be right for you

With the November election season fast approaching, The Telescope took some time to meet with all the candidates for Palomar’s Governing Board positions. As a staff, we compiled a list of questions with student concerns in mind to ask each candidate. We have complied their answers to make the following quiz for you to see which candidate you most align with in six short multiple choice questions.

Note: There are four candidates running for two governing board seats in different areas. If you get a result outside your area, scroll to the bottom to see all the candidates.

Question 1/6 Which reason for becoming a member of Palomar's Governing Board do you agree with most? A commitment to higher education and a desire to make a difference in the Palomar community. Ensuring higher education reaches the surrounding rural communities Concerns over changing student needs post-COVID The importance of focusing on the future of affordable community colleges Question 2/6 What do you think makes a qualified governing board member? Having a doctorate in intellectual history and political thought and teaching philosophy at university level for 10 years Having a master's degree and nearly 20 years' experience in high school level education Being a Palomar governing board member for 2 years and owning a small business Having a doctorate in cultural psychology and over 40 years' experience in higher education, specifically community college Question 3/6 Outside of governing board meetings, how involved do you believe a governing board member should be on campus? Once a week for events, activities, and to hear student concerns Two to three times a month for activities and events Multiple times a week to engage with the Palomar community frequently When invited by faculty and students for events and activities Question 4/6 Which improvements would you most like to see at Palomar? More local high school students attending Palomar Implementing community garden and better food options Expanded academic and mental health counseling Dual enrollment to serve distant communities, affordable textbooks, and culinary classes Question 5/6 What do you think is the best approach to ensuring the Palomar budget is being spent with students in mind? Asking "How does this impact students?" and putting themselves in the student's shoes Listening to students and staff and their needs to create an environment that is best for students Conservative budgeting to be prepared for hard times so there is no interruption for students Looking at data and statistics to identify what works in terms of expenditures and if it aligns with student needs Question 6/6 How do you think a governing board member would best address the staffing issues at Palomar? Looking at why the issue exists in the first place and addressing those reasons Finding ways to hire students for appropriate positions where staff is lacking Market the campus as a place where employees want to work because of competitive salaries and thriving environment Placing an importance on ensuring adequate staffing and setting a direction to achieve it