Meet Your Palomar Governing Board Candidates: A short quiz to see which candidate might be right for you

With the November election season fast approaching, The Telescope took some time to meet with all the candidates for Palomar’s Governing Board positions. As a staff, we compiled a list of questions with student concerns in mind to ask each candidate. We have complied their answers to make the following quiz for you to see which candidate you most align with in six short multiple choice questions.
Note: There are four candidates running for two governing board seats in different areas. If you get a result outside your area, scroll to the bottom to see all the candidates.
Loading...
There was an error. Please try again.
6 Total Questions
Quiz Complete
Loading...
Calculating Results...
Your Quiz result is:
Question 1/6
Which reason for becoming a member of Palomar's Governing Board do you agree with most?
Question 2/6
What do you think makes a qualified governing board member?
Question 3/6
Outside of governing board meetings, how involved do you believe a governing board member should be on campus?
Question 4/6
Which improvements would you most like to see at Palomar?
Question 5/6
What do you think is the best approach to ensuring the Palomar budget is being spent with students in mind?
Question 6/6
How do you think a governing board member would best address the staffing issues at Palomar?
Victoria Gudmundson is pursuing her Journalism certification at Palomar and holds a B.A. from Chapman in English with a minor in art. She is an award-winning writer for The Telescope and its current Opinions Editor. In her free time, she enjoys all forms of art, reading science fiction, and playing with her dogs.