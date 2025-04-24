The Student News Site of Palomar College

Fieldhouse work shuts down fire lane

Construction reroutes campus traffic, again.
Gabi Blanco, Staff Writer
April 24, 2025
Pedestrians are being rerouted past The Dome as a fire lane between the O Building and Athletic Fieldhouse remains closed for construction through August.
Cyndi Cunningham
SAN MARCOS — The fire lane between the O Building and the Athletic Fieldhouse construction area will be closed.

The fire lane is scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of August. The closure of the fire lane will continue periodically through the 2026 summer as Athletic Fieldhouse construction continues. Signage will be posted to guide pedestrian traffic.

“Please plan accordingly and keep safety in mind as you traverse this area of the campus,” Palomar said in a campus-wide email.

A campus map shows the fire lane closure between the O Building and Football Fieldhouse, in effect weekdays through August 2025 with periodic closures into summer 2026. (Courtesy of Palomar College)

Emergency personnel in the City of San Marcos have been informed of this closure, and emergency procedures have been established.

Those with questions on the closure or the affected areas can contact Dennis Astl at [email protected]

About the Contributors
Gabi Blanco
Gabi Blanco, Designer
Gabi Blanco is an aspiring LGBTQ+ designer and graphic artist at Palomar. She is on the way to grab her certificate in graphic communications, and hopes to find a career as a contracted artist. When she’s not at the computer, she practices skateboarding and learning new strategy games.
Cyndi Cunningham
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
Cynthia “Cyndi” Cunningham is a journalism student at Palomar. She was accepted to transfer to Cal State San Marcos and plans to major in ethnic studies and become a high school teacher. In her spare time, she enjoys watching anime and playing video games.
