Fieldhouse work shuts down fire lane

SAN MARCOS — The fire lane between the O Building and the Athletic Fieldhouse construction area will be closed.

The fire lane is scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of August. The closure of the fire lane will continue periodically through the 2026 summer as Athletic Fieldhouse construction continues. Signage will be posted to guide pedestrian traffic.

“Please plan accordingly and keep safety in mind as you traverse this area of the campus,” Palomar said in a campus-wide email.

Emergency personnel in the City of San Marcos have been informed of this closure, and emergency procedures have been established.

Those with questions on the closure or the affected areas can contact Dennis Astl at [email protected]