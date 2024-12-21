The Telescope

The Student News Site of Palomar College

(Left to right) Governing Board Trustees Judy Patacsil, Yvette Acosta, Roberto Rodriguez, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, Jacqueline Kaiser sit with Student Trustee Reagan Barnum and Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey at the Governing Board meeting on Dec. 17.
New leadership takes the reigns of Palomar’s Governing Board
The entrace of SU-19, where students can pick up their activity card.
Spring student activity cards are available today
Stacey Trujillo (left) and Claire Rolens (right) advise the Bravura program, which won a first place award for the literary magazine.
Palomar’s literary magazine, Bravura, debuts its first national award
The incident took place in the elevator of the Learning Resource Center at the San Marcos campus.
PCPD looking for suspect in harassment incident on campus
Clayton McCabe during training practice in Romania. Photo courtesy of Clayton McCabe.
Pursuing higher education after military service
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar's singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell
Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present ‘December Stillness’
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
Juice WRLD Lives On: New Album Released
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
To highlight the artists vs. AI discourse, half of this illustration was created with OpenArt.ai
Feeding the Machine
An illustration of a cherry blossom tree.
Sakura ga Chiru
Brightwel Ojahngoe, an Umoja club member from Cameroon.
Deep In Our Roots

December 21, 2024
December 21, 2024
December 21, 2024
News
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief • December 19, 2024
With the election behind us, the new Governing Board members take their oath and vote for new leadership.
December 19, 2024
December 12, 2024
December 12, 2024
November 21, 2024
Arts & Culture
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer • December 16, 2024
Juice WRLD's final posthumous album was released five years after his death.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer • December 14, 2024
Another treasure hunt brings more deaths and major plot twists.
Jeanne Ancona December 6, 2024
A night of self reflection, peace, love, and hope expressed through choral singing.
Julianne Littlefield, Staff Writer • December 4, 2024
Get ready for a fantastical and comedic new drama performance with a touching story.
Sports
Connor Larson, Sports Editor • December 17, 2024
Palomar College defeated visiting Orange Coast College by a final score of 79-60.
November 23, 2024
November 15, 2024
November 6, 2024
October 31, 2024
  • Palomar College
    70
    Miracosta *
    72
    Jan 17 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    86
    Grossmont *
    66
    Jan 15 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    92
    Imperial Valley *
    67
    Jan 10 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    80
    San Diego Miramar *
    61
    Jan 8 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    72
    Cuyamaca *
    68
    Jan 4 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    67
    San Diego Mesa *
    62
    Jan 2 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    76
    Pasadena City
    74
    Dec 28 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    74
    Southwestern *
    62
    Dec 18 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    79
    Orange Coast
    60
    Dec 13 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    78
    Porterville
    74
    Dec 8 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    69
    San Diego City
    77
    Dec 7 / Palomar Men's Basketball
  • Palomar College
    62
    Saddleback
    58
    Dec 6 / Palomar Men's Basketball
Opinion
Olivia Reyes, Staff Writer • December 19, 2024
College students are getting more depressed as the years go on, putting student academics on the line.
December 12, 2024
November 3, 2024
November 1, 2024
October 27, 2024
Podcasts
Terra Turner and Ana Resende December 19, 2024

Terra Turner and Ana Resende speak with Dan Dryden from the Disability Resource Center for insight on how the program is...

December 19, 2024
October 22, 2024
October 3, 2024
May 21, 2024
