The Telescope

Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief • December 19, 2024
With the election behind us, the new Governing Board members take their oath and vote for new leadership.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer • December 16, 2024
Juice WRLD's final posthumous album was released five years after his death.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer • December 14, 2024
Another treasure hunt brings more deaths and major plot twists.
Jeanne Ancona • December 6, 2024
A night of self reflection, peace, love, and hope expressed through choral singing.
Julianne Littlefield, Staff Writer • December 4, 2024
Get ready for a fantastical and comedic new drama performance with a touching story.
Connor Larson, Sports Editor • December 17, 2024
Palomar College defeated visiting Orange Coast College by a final score of 79-60.
-
Palomar College70Miracosta *72Jan 17 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College86Grossmont *66Jan 15 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College92Imperial Valley *67Jan 10 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College80San Diego Miramar *61Jan 8 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College72Cuyamaca *68Jan 4 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College67San Diego Mesa *62Jan 2 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College76Pasadena City74Dec 28 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College74Southwestern *62Dec 18 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College79Orange Coast60Dec 13 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College78Porterville74Dec 8 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College69San Diego City77Dec 7 / Palomar Men's Basketball
-
Palomar College62Saddleback58Dec 6 / Palomar Men's Basketball
Olivia Reyes, Staff Writer • December 19, 2024
College students are getting more depressed as the years go on, putting student academics on the line.
Terra Turner and Ana Resende • December 19, 2024
Terra Turner and Ana Resende speak with Dan Dryden from the Disability Resource Center for insight on how the program is...