The countdown to graduation starts now

SAN MARCOS — Make your graduation one to remember and join Palomar in the events leading up to graduation.

Palomar College is hosting multiple pre-graduation events to help prepare students for graduation. The Transfer Center will start things off next week by recognizing students who are transferring. To close out graduation preparation, the Association of Latinos and Allies for Student Success (ALASS) will be hosting a ceremony on earning an Associate’s Degree.

Transfer Recognition

The Transfer Center is holding a Transfer Recognition and Cording Ceremony event at 4:30 p.m. on April 30 at the Howard Brubeck Theater. The celebration has limited space, so those looking to attend should fill out the RSVP. Attendees can pick up their transfer honor cords for free at the celebration.

There will be light refreshments, and the Transfer Center asks that you dress business casual.

Those who cannot attend, but would like to pick up their transfer honor cords and certificate, follow the directions to this link.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 760-744-1150 ext. 2552

Social Connections

The Disability Resource Center (DRC) is holding a Social Connections event for a special Graduate Recognition and End-Of-Year Celebration at 1 p.m. on May 12, in the MD-131 building. There will be a photo booth, snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.

If you are graduating, RSVP by filling out the form below so you can be recognized at the event.

For more information, contact the DRC by email at [email protected] or by phone at 760-744-1150 ext. 2375

Celebration of Native American Graduates

The American Indian Studies Department and the Native Student Support Program for Inclusion, Resilience, and Education (NSPIRE) will host a special event at noon on May 15 to receive a special stole. Snacks and refreshments will be available in room MD-132.

To RSVP, fill out the form through the link below by Friday, May 9.

For more information, contact the Native American Student Support by email at [email protected] or by phone at 760-744-1150 ext. 3772

La Raza Scholars Achievement Celebration

ALASS is hosting a celebration for earning an Associate Degree. It will be at the Student Union at 6 p.m. on May 16. Raza will be honored with a Sarape Stole, Dinner, and Music. Scholars are encouraged to invite a mentor to ceremoniously place the stole around them.

The deadline to register is May 2. Use the link below to register.

For more information, contact [email protected]