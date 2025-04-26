The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

The countdown to graduation starts now

Graduation is near, with multiple events taking place to get you ready for the big day.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
April 26, 2025
Monica Garcia
Ready to graduate? Palomar College students can buy their cap and gown at the Bookstore and join pre-commencement celebrations happening across campus.

SAN MARCOS — Make your graduation one to remember and join Palomar in the events leading up to graduation.

Palomar College is hosting multiple pre-graduation events to help prepare students for graduation. The Transfer Center will start things off next week by recognizing students who are transferring. To close out graduation preparation, the Association of Latinos and Allies for Student Success (ALASS) will be hosting a ceremony on earning an Associate’s Degree.

Transfer Recognition

The Transfer Center is holding a Transfer Recognition and Cording Ceremony event at 4:30 p.m. on April 30 at the Howard Brubeck Theater. The celebration has limited space, so those looking to attend should fill out the RSVP. Attendees can pick up their transfer honor cords for free at the celebration.

There will be light refreshments, and the Transfer Center asks that you dress business casual.

Those who cannot attend, but would like to pick up their transfer honor cords and certificate, follow the directions to this link.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 760-744-1150 ext. 2552

Social Connections

The Disability Resource Center (DRC) is holding a Social Connections event for a special Graduate Recognition and End-Of-Year Celebration at 1 p.m. on May 12, in the MD-131 building. There will be a photo booth, snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.

If you are graduating, RSVP by filling out the form below so you can be recognized at the event.

For more information, contact the DRC by email at [email protected] or by phone at 760-744-1150 ext. 2375

Celebration of Native American Graduates

The American Indian Studies Department and the Native Student Support Program for Inclusion, Resilience, and Education (NSPIRE) will host a special event at noon on May 15 to receive a special stole. Snacks and refreshments will be available in room MD-132.

To RSVP, fill out the form through the link below by Friday, May 9.

For more information, contact the Native American Student Support by email at [email protected] or by phone at 760-744-1150 ext. 3772

La Raza Scholars Achievement Celebration

ALASS is hosting a celebration for earning an Associate Degree. It will be at the Student Union at 6 p.m. on May 16. Raza will be honored with a Sarape Stole, Dinner, and Music. Scholars are encouraged to invite a mentor to ceremoniously place the stole around them.

The deadline to register is May 2. Use the link below to register.

For more information, contact [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Pedestrians are being rerouted past The Dome as a fire lane between the O Building and Athletic Fieldhouse remains closed for construction through August.
Fieldhouse work shuts down fire lane
The Student Union, located on the San Marcos campus.
Café International arrives at Palomar
Black Student Success Week event flyer.
"Lift Up, Level Up" Marks Week of Events for Black Student Success
The American Indian Studies (AIS) department room, located in the MD building of the San Marcos campus.
Palomar's AIS urges action to uplift Native communities
From left to right, Trustee Judy Patacsil, Board Secretary Yvette Acosta, Vice President Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, President Jacqueline Kaiser, Trustee Roberto Rodriguez, and Student Trustee Reagan Barnum at the April 8 meeting.
Palomar's Governing Board votes to remove land acknowledgment
English poster for Solidarity and Strength Festival courtesy of Palomar Faculty Federation
First ever Solidarity and Strength Festival is on the way
About the Contributors
Mason O’Toole
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
Mason O’Toole is a Telescope staff writer who is majoring in Broadcast Journalism with plans to become a sports announcer. He has applied to transfer to SDSU, Point Loma, and Cal Poly, SLO in the Fall 2025. When not working or taking classes, he surfs, goes to the gym or spends time with his friends.
Monica Garcia
Monica Garcia, Arts and Culture Editor
Monica Garcia is the Arts & Culture editor for The Telescope. She hopes to transfer to a CSU school next semester and pursue her bachelor’s in Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys vlogging, editing, reading and content creation.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal