Palomar women’s soccer routs Imperial Valley 10-1

Six Comets score in a decisive victory over the Desert Warriors.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
September 18, 2025
Griselda Garcia
Cisilya Martinez (#7) takes a shot on goal in the second half of the game against Imperial Valley on Sept. 16, 2025, at Minkoff Field.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar extended its win streak to three games with a final score of 10-1 against Imperial Valley on Sept. 16, improving to a 2-0 record in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference.

The Comets outscored their opponents 10-2 in the past two games, a trend that continued as they shut out Imperial Valley 7-0 in the first half.

Palomar’s first goal came in the 14th minute when freshman forward Sophia Frederick (#12) navigated her way past a single defender and drove the ball into the back of the net. She struck again in the 21st minute to put the Comets up by two.

Captain Naomi Allen (#24) scored Palomar’s third goal just two minutes later, bending the ball in while parallel to the goal.

Cisilya Martinez (#7) is wearing a black and red uniform and is kicking the ball away from the opposing player, who has her leg out in front of her to try to take the ball away from Martinez. Palomar's Naomi Allen (#24) is also wearing a black and red uniform, looking towards Martinez, ready to assist as needed.
Cisilya Martinez (#7) kicks the ball away from the opposing player, with Naomi Allen (#24) assisting during their conference game on Sept. 16 2025, at Palomar College’s Minkoff Field. (Devin Sabato)

“A lot of our freshmen have gotten a lot more comfortable with communicating with everybody, and also with being able to drive in and take the ball to the goal themselves,” Allen said.

Reese Leichtfuss (#9), Mia Magana (#17), and Emma Gryn (#18) joined in on the first half scoring frenzy. Leichtfuss scored twice for her first goals of the season.

“With the breakaway, I thought she was going to foul me from behind, but I managed to stay up,” Leichtfuss said. “I just kept pushing my arm back and then put it where it needed to go.”

With a 7-0 lead to start the second half, Palomar head coach Gregg Cacioppo put in plenty of substitutes, giving every Comet a chance to play.

While the Comets scored fewer goals in the second half, both Frederick and Leichtfuss netted their third goal of the game. The single player triple goal is known as a hat trick, a rare feat for even one player to achieve in a match.

Sophia Frederick (#12) makes a goal in the second half of the game against Imperial Valley on Sept.16, 2025, at the Minkoff Field at Palomar College. Frederick scored three goals overall during the course of this game, with assists by Emma Gryn and Naomi Allen.
Sophia Frederick (#12) makes a goal in the second half of the conference game against Imperial Valley on Sept.16, 2025, at the Minkoff Field at Palomar College. Frederick scored three goals overall during the course of this game, with assists by Emma Gryn and Naomi Allen. (Griselda Garcia)

Frederick completed her hat trick less than two minutes after halftime, beating the goalkeeper after receiving a cross from Gryn.

“I think our team chemistry has gotten really good,” Frederick said. “It feels like we’re a cohesive unit, both on the field and when we’re on the bench. We are always cheering for each other.”

Palomar’s only blemish on the day came on a 68th-minute penalty kick by Imperial Valley. Leichtfuss responded with her own hat trick goal soon after and Nataly Cisneros (#3) scored with less than two minutes remaining in the match, securing a dominant 10-1 win over the Desert Warriors.

“This match showed that they’re playing at a really high level right now by gelling together, maintaining possession of the ball and giving each other plenty of opportunities to score,” Coach Cacioppo said. “Our mentality, in the end, has to be us versus us, no matter who we are playing, and we’ll work to keep that consistency going forward.”

Palomar's Cameryn Doughtery (#20) is running, one arm in front of her and the other behind her, moving with the white and yellow ball down the field to pass it to another player.
Cameryn Doughtery (#20) dribbles the ball down the field to pass to another player at Minkoff Field on Sept. 16, 2025. (Devin Sabato)

Palomar will take its win streak on the road for three straight games. The first match will be against Santa Ana at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.

For schedule and team information, visit the Palomar athletics website.

About the Contributors
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
