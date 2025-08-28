The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar rookies score in 4-2 loss for women’s soccer

Two Comet freshmen score the first goals of the season against San Bernardino Valley.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
August 28, 2025
Griselda Garcia
Naomi Allen (#24) dribbles the ball away from Palomar’s side of the field with a San Bernardino valley player close behind.

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar women’s soccer team kicked off the 2025 season for all Comets’ sports, taking on the San Bernardino Valley Wolverines on Aug. 26.

One way to describe the roster of the 2025 Comets is fresh-faced. Less than a fourth of the players are sophomores returning from last year’s squad.

A lack of team-experience can have a significant impact in a sport like soccer where the outcome of a match relies heavily on ingrained team chemistry. That connection is formed over a prolonged period of playing together, and not over the course of summer practices and scrimmaging.

Still, Palomar’s team captain Naomi Allen (#24) is confident in the young team’s already-established bond.

“I feel like, as a team, we’re trying to get a really good team environment which I feel like we already have,” Allen said. “We all show up and show out together.”

In the first half of the game, San Bernardino dominated in time of possession, and Palomar’s defense surrendered two goals to the more experienced squad. These goals came from 12th and 35th minute strikes from Wolverines’ forward Anna Bailey and Ava Brown respectively.

Three players from San Bernardino Valley surround midfielder Eva Lopez as she is lifting her leg to retrieve the ball as it's coming down from the air.
Midfielder Eva Lopez (#19) is lifting her leg to retrieve the ball as it’s coming down amid a trio of San Bernardino players. (Griselda Garcia)

The Comets had multiple corner kicks and set pieces, but they could not capitalize on their limited time of possession and headed into the second half down 2-0.

Both teams showed up for an action-packed second half with four goals produced by the dueling squads.

San Bernardino struck first, four minutes into the half, on a lob shot from Sienna Villalobos that was out of reach of Palomar’s goalkeeper Nathalie Mancilla.

Palomar soccer player in a red jersey with number 32 in white on it runs on a green soccer field to reach a white and yellow soccer ball before San Bernardino soccer player with a white jersey with a blue number 5 is running behind trying to catch up.
Palomar forward Sophia Frederick (#32) runs to reach the ball before San Bernardino Valley’s defender Karina Saucedo (#5) (Griselda Garcia)

Palomar finally got its break in the 60th minute. Freshman Cisilya Martinez (#10) buried a kick in the lower left corner of the goal for the first point of the game and the soccer season.

“It was pretty exciting, my first college goal too. I don’t know it’s just like high momentum,” Martinez said.

Before the end of the game, another Palomar freshman, Mia Magana (#12), scored after receiving a pass from Lizzy Cook (#25) in the center of the box. Magana wasted no time, and with a single touch put the ball past the opposing goalie.

“I was a little nervous, but like once I saw it in the back of the net, I was definitely more confident and I’m excited for the season,” Magana said.

The Comets fell 4-2, but the goals from Martinez and Magana prove that the young players will make a big impact on the team’s season going forward.

Emma Gryn is racing to get control of the ball before the player on her left from San Bernardino Valley captures it.
Emma Gryn (#8) races to gain control of the ball before a player from San Bernardino Valley captures it. (Griselda Garcia)

“San Bernardino Valley is a perennial playoff team, and so for us to come out and show the heart and desire with a relatively young team is very promising,” Head Coach Greg Cacioppo said. “If this is where we’re starting, I can’t wait to see where we’re going to finish.”

The Comets look to bounce back from their 0-0-1 start when they take on LA Pierce at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Palomar College.

For team and schedule information, visit the Palomar Athletics’ website.

Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.
