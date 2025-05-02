Palomar celebrates transfer student achievements

SAN MARCOS — One by one, students’ next destination was announced as they received their transfer cords in front of friends and family.

Palomar College hosted a recognition and cord ceremony for transfer students on April 30 at the Howard Burbeck theater. A reception was held before the ceremony, which included a taco truck, snacks, and beverages. Students could take photos outside the theater with their intended college Pennants and socialize with friends and family.

During the ceremony, students walked across the theater stage to receive their yellow and white transfer cords as their major and university were announced.