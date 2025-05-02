The Student News Site of Palomar College

Palomar celebrates transfer student achievements

During Palomar’s Transfer Recognition Ceremony, students celebrated with cords, tacos, and campus pride.
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
May 2, 2025

SAN MARCOS — One by one, students’ next destination was announced as they received their transfer cords in front of friends and family.

Palomar College hosted a recognition and cord ceremony for transfer students on April 30 at the Howard Burbeck theater. A reception was held before the ceremony, which included a taco truck, snacks, and beverages. Students could take photos outside the theater with their intended college Pennants and socialize with friends and family.

During the ceremony, students walked across the theater stage to receive their yellow and white transfer cords as their major and university were announced.

 

Darrell Tittle, a student member of Rising Scholars, at the Transfer Recognition ceremony at Palomar College on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Tittle is transferring to the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in English and Political Science.

About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.
