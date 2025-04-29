Denim as a protest, solidarity as a purpose

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College Health Services (PCHS) will host Denim Day in advocacy of sexual assault victims.

The Denim Day event will be held in the grass area in front of the SSC building and will feature a denim display. PCHS will have on and off-campus resources for attendees.

Join Palomar faculty on April 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the grass area near the Student Union quad in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). Officers from the Palomar College Police Department (PCPD) will also attend the event wearing denim to show their support and solidarity.

“We are authorizing our officers and CSO’s to wear denim with our uniforms Wednesday. We support this effort, especially in support of our District Attorney and One Safe Place, as it serves victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking,” said PCDC’s Chief Moore.

Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign in response to an unfair sexual assault case and the activism surrounding it, according to denimday.org. Since then, what started as a local event to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a worldwide movement.

PCPD invites attendees to use their clothing to challenge the myths about sexual assault and show support for survivors.

For more information, click here.