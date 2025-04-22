Café International arrives at Palomar

SAN MARCOS — Join the World of Languages Department for a day filled with international cultures.

The World of Languages Department will host its Café International event on April 22. The event will occur from noon to 2 p.m. at the Student Union building on the San Marcos campus.

Students will be able to connect with peers and immerse themselves in various cultures, including Chinese, French, German, and Spanish. Attendees can also enjoy free international food and win prizes in cultural games and trivia.

“The mission of the World Languages Department is to provide an engaging teaching and learning environment for students to gain language proficiency in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish,” the Department said on its website.

The Department will highlight a range of cultures and showcase what it has to offer.

“Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of culture and community! We can’t wait to see you there,” the Department said on its Facebook page.

For more information on the event and the World of Languages Department, students can visit their website.