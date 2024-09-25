Governing Board Trustee Candidate: Yvette Acosta

SAN MARCOS—Ahead of the Palomar College Governing Board election this November, The Telescope met with all candidates to learn more about their positions on issues important to students.

The upcoming election will include a vote for three governing board trustees; in Area 2, Area 3, and Area 4. Palomar College Governing Board members are responsible for setting policies, overseeing budgets, and ensuring Palomar fulfills its mission. Voters can select which candidate to vote for during the general election on Nov. 5.

Yvette Acosta is running for governing board trustee in Area 2, which includes San Marcos, Escondido, and a small part of Oat Hills and Valley Center.

She has been in education for nearly 20 years and is currently a school counselor and psychologist at Escondido High School. Acosta grew up in Los Angeles and Pasadena and moved to Escondido in 2016. She is very interested in art and music and loves to travel.

“I’ve always been fascinated by psychology and education. So Counseling and School Psychology brought those two worlds together… assessing students and teaching them about how they learn, and what their strengths are, and where their weaknesses are. I teach them how to capitalize on their strengths over time their weaknesses,” said Acosta about her experience in education.

Acosta attended Pasadena Community College (PCC) and has a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University Los Angeles. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational psychology from Alliant International University.

She was inspired by the shift in student success that followed the pandemic, noting that the effects of distance learning when schools were closed have changed the needs of future college students.

‘I just noticed that a lot of education needed to change, because we talk about student needs, and when you look at needs—They change,” Acosta said, citing the effects of COVID-19 as the driving factor behind her campaign.

“Students change, the economy changes, the job market changes, we change. And so what was done pre-COVID isn’t going to necessarily work for this generation of students, because the needs are different.”

Emphasizing the importance of fulfilling student needs, Acosta thinks that taking a look at statistics and data is key to getting the full picture. “We need to look look at student needs and needs directly need to correlate to student outcomes, graduation rates, employment rates, looking at enrollment… we need to look at where out money is being spent, and that it’s a need and not a benefit and that those ares student needs.”

Acosta stressed the importance of listening as a governing board member. “My number one skill is being a good listener. As a psychologist and a counselor, you have to know how to listen to people. Listening sometimes is underrated, and listening to people is also hearing them and validating them. A lot of times, just being heard makes a difference,” she said.

Acosta said she’s passionate about education and empowering students through education. “Education can change your life, your future family’s lives, your immediate family, your life and when you’re empowered with knowledge, it’s a great feeling. It’s a great feeling and I think that you all deserve the best education you can get.”

