UCSD without The Guardian is a campus without a voice

The Guardian has been covering campus life and elevating student voices at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) for decades. Now, its future is in jeopardy due to a lack of funding.

As student journalists, we at The Telescope know how vital it is to have a publication that empowers students to report boldly and represent their peers. That’s why we stand with The Guardian. When one student’s paper is silenced, it sends a chilling message to all student-run media — our voices don’t matter.

We urge alumni, readers, and allies to defend student journalism by supporting The Guardian before it’s too late.

The Guardian was established in 1967, seven years after the university opened. For the past 50 years, the publication has been a trusted source of transparent student journalism serving UCSD students and the surrounding communities, according to UCSD’s donation website.

The Guardian has maintained a steady presence through fluctuating student interests, administrative changes, and media trends. It has reported everything from cultural events to mental health facilities, often covering stories others overlook.

Due to several impending financial cuts, The Guardian has reduced its print schedule and is considering downsizing its online presence. However, this isn’t the first time UCSD’s publications have faced budget cuts. The most severe came in 2015 after “The Koala” published an article titled “UCSD Unveils New Dangerous Space on Campus,” which contained sexist stereotypes and racial slurs, prompting the Associated Students of UCSD to defund all student media.

These financial difficulties jeopardize not only the paper’s survival but also ongoing student-led media studies on campus. Fewer students will gain newsroom experience, and fewer important stories will have a chance to be told.

The Guardian’s struggle mirrors a national crisis in journalism. More than 500 journalists were laid off in January 2024, following a trend of newsroom cuts and closures throughout the country, according to The Week. As professional outlets disappear, student media becomes one of the last places where journalists can gain hands-on experience, investigate issues that matter, and serve their communities with transparency and accountability.

Student publications hold those in authority accountable for their mistakes or wrongdoing, giving students clarity about issues on their campus. Student newspapers serve as the link between student awareness and school issues, making sure that their material is both student-centered and easily available.

The Guardian has served as a training ground for aspiring media professionals, editors, journalists, and designers. Without it, students would lose a rare opportunity to learn through experience, where deadlines teach discipline and mistakes become lessons.

Like many student publications, The Guardian serves not just its campus but also the San Diego community. In an era of growing news deserts, areas where local news coverage is limited or nonexistent, student journalism plays a crucial role in keeping communities informed. The Guardian’s reporting has been cited by major news outlets, reinforcing its credibility and reach. For a public university like UCSD, this kind of civic engagement is important in bridging the gap between the university and the public it serves.

We encourage all readers of The Telescope and The Guardian to show their support by donating and advocating for continued funding.

The loss of the Guardian, like the loss of any student media, would be a loss for the future of all journalism in a time when investigating, recording, and reporting the truth has never been more important.

Even on a college campus, a free press is essential to democracy. Join The Telescope in its support for The Guardian, student media, and the truth. Help save The Guardian by donating here.