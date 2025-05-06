The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

UCSD without The Guardian is a campus without a voice

As professional newsrooms shrink, student papers like The Guardian matter more than ever.
Elizabeth Aguilar, Assitant News Editor
May 6, 2025
Elizabeth Aguilar
The Telescope student newsroom on Palomar’s San Marcos campus.

The Guardian has been covering campus life and elevating student voices at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) for decades. Now, its future is in jeopardy due to a lack of funding.

As student journalists, we at The Telescope know how vital it is to have a publication that empowers students to report boldly and represent their peers. That’s why we stand with The Guardian. When one student’s paper is silenced, it sends a chilling message to all student-run media — our voices don’t matter.

We urge alumni, readers, and allies to defend student journalism by supporting The Guardian before it’s too late.

The Guardian was established in 1967, seven years after the university opened. For the past 50 years, the publication has been a trusted source of transparent student journalism serving UCSD students and the surrounding communities, according to UCSD’s donation website.

The Guardian has maintained a steady presence through fluctuating student interests, administrative changes, and media trends. It has reported everything from cultural events to mental health facilities, often covering stories others overlook.

Due to several impending financial cuts, The Guardian has reduced its print schedule and is considering downsizing its online presence. However, this isn’t the first time UCSD’s publications have faced budget cuts. The most severe came in 2015 after “The Koala” published an article titled “UCSD Unveils New Dangerous Space on Campus,” which contained sexist stereotypes and racial slurs, prompting the Associated Students of UCSD to defund all student media.

These financial difficulties jeopardize not only the paper’s survival but also ongoing student-led media studies on campus. Fewer students will gain newsroom experience, and fewer important stories will have a chance to be told.

The Guardian’s struggle mirrors a national crisis in journalism. More than 500 journalists were laid off in January 2024, following a trend of newsroom cuts and closures throughout the country, according to The Week. As professional outlets disappear, student media becomes one of the last places where journalists can gain hands-on experience, investigate issues that matter, and serve their communities with transparency and accountability.

Student publications hold those in authority accountable for their mistakes or wrongdoing, giving students clarity about issues on their campus. Student newspapers serve as the link between student awareness and school issues, making sure that their material is both student-centered and easily available.

The Guardian has served as a training ground for aspiring media professionals, editors, journalists, and designers. Without it, students would lose a rare opportunity to learn through experience, where deadlines teach discipline and mistakes become lessons.

Like many student publications, The Guardian serves not just its campus but also the San Diego community. In an era of growing news deserts, areas where local news coverage is limited or nonexistent, student journalism plays a crucial role in keeping communities informed. The Guardian’s reporting has been cited by major news outlets, reinforcing its credibility and reach. For a public university like UCSD, this kind of civic engagement is important in bridging the gap between the university and the public it serves.

We encourage all readers of The Telescope and The Guardian to show their support by donating and advocating for continued funding.

The loss of the Guardian, like the loss of any student media, would be a loss for the future of all journalism in a time when investigating, recording, and reporting the truth has never been more important.

Even on a college campus, a free press is essential to democracy. Join The Telescope in its support for The Guardian, student media, and the truth. Help save The Guardian by donating here.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Editorial
"En Español" editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.
Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar's Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
The Telescope Endorsements: Judy Patacsil, Kartik Raju, and Jacqueline Kaiser for Palomar College Governing Board.
Broadway Is Back, for Better or for Worse?
Reducing Library Hours Has become Difficult for Students
More in Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Response from Pride Center Director
Letter to the Editor: Response from Pride Center Director
The old library could be the key to building stronger community on campus.
Comet Commentary: Palomar's old library could revive student life
A photo of a seagull flying above the Oceanside Pier on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Seagulls can mistake trash for food, which is harmful to them.
Five Fun Activities to Celebrate Earth Day
The performance lab is where Concert Hour takes place each week. The Palomar Performing Arts Department has brought in locally known acts including Justine Dawn Tiu, Michael Munson and Alyze Dreiling, just to name a few.
Comet Commentary: Palomar’s Concert Hours Need a Remix
Connor Larson in an interview with softball coaches Lacey Craft and Mark Eldridge
Comet Commentary: Media Studies, a house divided
Five Must-Watch Palomar Athletes graphic created with Canva.
Five standout Palomar athletes you should be watching
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Aguilar
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Assistant Editor
Elizabeth Aguilar is a Assistant News Editor for The Telescope. She was an arts & entertainment editor at MHHS and hopes to transfer to SDSU. Elizabeth has YouTube channel and loves to crochet.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal