First ever Solidarity and Strength Festival is on the way

Palomar College unions come together for a day of integrity, harmony, and gratification.
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
April 10, 2025
English poster for Solidarity and Strength Festival courtesy of Palomar Faculty Federation

SAN MARCOS — Palomar Faculty Federation (PFF) and Council of Classified Employees (CCE) are co-hosting the Solidarity and Strength Festival on April 26 at Palomar College.

This free event will feature live music, a car show, and other family-friendly activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at a number of attending vendors. As the day of the festival grows closer a full list of vendors and performers will be posted on PFF’s website.

Solidarity and Strength Festival aims to unite Palomar faculty, employees, students, and the community in a celebration of diversity, diligence and collaboration. PFF Executive Director Debbie Forward is eager to see how attendees will engage with the festival’s offerings.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the progress we’ve made while reaffirming our commitment to the work still ahead of us,” Forward said.

On the main stage, guests can experience musical acts, dancing, and poetry performed by Palomar students and employees. Solidarity and Strength Festival is a community-driven event, and CCE President Anel Gonzales wants to see a unification of those in attendance.

“We’re building more than a festival. We’re building a community,” Gonzales said.

Alongside the activities, attendees can educate themselves on the hosts’ mission and future objectives from its guest speakers and various community resource booths.

Among the guest speakers are secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Fed Ingram and Executive Vice President of the California Federation of Teachers (CFT) Juan Ramirez. AFT and CFT are the second-largest teachers’ unions in the United States and California, respectively.

By participating in the resource booth activities, event-goers will not only learn about the unions’ goals, they will also receive tickets to enter a free giveaway for a chance to win prizes like gift cards and portable speakers.

“Come to enjoy the music, the food, the stories and leave with a deeper sense of how we’re all connected,” Gonzales said.

“We look forward to engaging with our Palomar people, as well as like-minded community members, and their families to foster new connections that will drive positive change in the years to come,” Forward said.

Solidarity and Strength Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the front entrance to Palomar College’s campus in San Marcos (Parking Lot 2). Free parking is available at the parking structure in Lot 12, and accessible parking will be located in Lot 15.

For further details on the event and parking information, please visit the Palomar Faculty Federation website.

Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
Tanner Hayes is a third semester student at Palomar College.  He aspires to major in Japanese with an emphasis in Sports or Media Journalism.  His hobbies include cooking, playing video games, running and spending time with his dog Ginger.
