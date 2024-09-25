Governing Board Trustee Candidate: Holly Hamilton-Bleakley

SAN MARCOS—Ahead of the Palomar College Governing Board election this November, The Telescope met with all candidates to learn more about their positions on issues important to students.

The upcoming election will include a vote for three governing board trustees; in Area 2, Area 3, and Area 4. Palomar College Governing Board members are responsible for setting policies, overseeing budgets, and ensuring Palomar fulfills its mission. Voters can select which candidate to vote for during the general election on Nov. 5

One governing board trustee candidate in Area 4 is Holly Hamilton-Bleakley. Area 4 represents Poway, Romona, parts of Valley Center and Escondido, and the communities of Julian, Borrego Springs, Warner Springs, and Ocotillo Wells.

Hamilton-Bleakley, a philosophy professor at the University of San Diego (USD) since 2014, specializes in teaching moral and political philosophy. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Wellesley College, along with a master’s and doctorate in Intellectual History and Political Thought from the University of Cambridge. Living in Ramona, she’s also a mother of six and a wife of 28 years.

“I find my work really fulfilling. I really enjoy teaching students how to think critically and giving them a safe space where they can do that… Education is very important to me,” Hamilton-Bleakley said.

When asked why she’s running for governing board trustee, she expressed concern about the high costs of attending college. As a professor and a mother of college-age and soon-to-be college-age kids, she is familiar with the problem. However, she sees community college as a way around the issue.

“I want to be part of the future of community colleges because I think that they are a lifeline for our higher education system in this country,” she said.



According to Hamilton-Bleakley’s website, she feels that community members should be better represented at Palomar. Her website states that Palomar should focus on preparing students for job readiness and success instead of focusing on identity politics.

While Hamilton-Bleakley did not attend community college, she believes it is essential to our communities because it provides educational opportunities to those who may not be able to afford the costs of attending a university. As a governing board trustee, she would prioritize student needs and ensure staff are valued.



“I really believe that faculty working conditions are also student learning conditions…when we’re taking care of faculty, we are creating an environment that is the best for students…” she expressed.

Though Hamilton-Bleakley does not have prior experience with Palomar and would continue to teach full-time at USD if elected, she would get more involved as a governing board trustee. She’d like to visit a couple of times a month for events and sit in on classes now and then, with professors’ permission. Setting up office hours is also one of her plans to connect with students and faculty.



Outside of her many responsibilities with family and work, she likes to spend time running, hiking and cooking.



When asked why students should vote for her, Hamilton-Bleakley said, “I’m very committed to making sure that Palomar remains a place that not only can you get good vocational requirements, you can also transfer easily to a UC school or to a private school… and I understand how that process works.”

For more information on Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, visit her official website.