Palomar’s AIS urges action to uplift Native communities

SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s AIS department is urging the campus to remain committed to Native students and tribal communities after a recent Governing Board decision sparked concern.

The department emphasized the importance of continuing the tradition of education and advocacy started by the department’s founding faculty as Palomar College’s American Indian Studies (AIS) department celebrates its 50th anniversary. The department was the first at the community college level across the country. Despite the board’s ruling, the department is unwavering in its dedication to furthering Native student achievement and tribal sovereignty.

“Our colleagues and community who spoke with such decisiveness, clarity, and passion to the significance of the land acknowledgment will not be forgotten … We deeply appreciate their efforts and the importance they place on preserving its presence on our campus,” the AIS department said in an email sent to Palomar faculty.

In the email, the AIS department said the decision sent a bad message, suggesting that symbolic gestures like a land acknowledgment can be seen as a threat to the Governing Board’s authority. It also undervalues how Native groups in California have endured centuries of erasure, according to AIS faculty.

The department also said the removal would continue to erase Native people’s presence in the area. It pointed out that the continuous fight for exposure and respect is made worse by the unwillingness to acknowledge Native people as the land’s original occupants.

“The land acknowledgment is a call to action for all of us to create inclusive learning environments, support Native students, and engage with tribal nations with respect and care,” the AIS department said.

The AIS faculty also reminded Palomar of its dedication to furthering the efforts of Native Students and promoting a greater awareness of tribal sovereignty.

“We are committed to carrying out the work outlined in the current land acknowledgment, which includes establishing educational settings that benefit Native Students and interacting with Tribal nations in a respectful manner,” the AIS department said.

The department encouraged the Palomar College community to continue supporting Native peoples and honoring their political and cultural sovereignty.

“The board’s ill-informed decision is a reminder that there is much work to be done to continue the legacy of education, advocacy, and outreach,” the AIS department said.