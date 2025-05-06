The Student News Site of Palomar College

IMPACT: Behind the Plate

Connor Larson talks with Palomar Softball Head Coach Lacey Craft and assistant coach Mark Eldridge
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
May 6, 2025

 

In association with IMPACT Magazine, The Telescope, and Palomar Athletics, Connor Larson sat down with Palomar Softball Head Coach Lacey Craft, who, in her 15 seasons as head coach, has received PCAC Coach of the Year honors 10 times. Craft has led the Comets to two state championships (2013,2015). Assistant coach Mark Eldridge was the first head coach in Palomar Softball history 1978. Eldridge coached for 31 seasons, compiling a 1,083-304-6 record, including three state championships (1989,1993,2000).

Connor Larson
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
Connor Larson is the Sports Editor and is in his fourth semester of journalism at Palomar. He broadcasts Palomar sports games and produces his own sports podcast. He also likes to collect baseball cards and vinyl records.
