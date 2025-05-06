IMPACT: Behind the Plate

In association with IMPACT Magazine, The Telescope, and Palomar Athletics, Connor Larson sat down with Palomar Softball Head Coach Lacey Craft, who, in her 15 seasons as head coach, has received PCAC Coach of the Year honors 10 times. Craft has led the Comets to two state championships (2013,2015). Assistant coach Mark Eldridge was the first head coach in Palomar Softball history 1978. Eldridge coached for 31 seasons, compiling a 1,083-304-6 record, including three state championships (1989,1993,2000).