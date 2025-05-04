Letter to the Editor: Response from Pride Center Director

The following is a letter to the editor response by Pride Center Faculty Coordinator Benjamin Mudgett to the article “Staff resignation unveils concerns for Palomar’s Pride Center” published on The Telescope April 29, 2025.

Change is hard. Even when it brings growth, it disrupts our sense of familiarity and safety. As someone who has dedicated their career to advocating for inclusive educational spaces, I know firsthand how deeply personal our campus communities become—particularly for our LGBTQ+ students. In recent months, the resignation of a beloved staff member and the resulting reactions have sparked concern, confusion, and calls for clarity.

Let me begin by acknowledging the very real emotions that have surfaced. When a staff member who has poured their heart into our community chooses to leave, it creates a ripple effect. Students and allies feel unmoored, anxious about what will come next, and perhaps skeptical of the motives behind institutional decisions. These reactions are rooted in care, and I honor that.

However, I encourage us to reframe this moment not as a loss but a moment of transformation—a reflection of the growing pains that accompany the expansion and reimagination of the Pride Center at Palomar College.

The Pride Center is not static—it is a living, breathing space that must continue to grow in response to student voices. In Fall 2023, our previous Pride Center leadership conducted a comprehensive student survey to better understand the needs, desires, and gaps in our services. The results were unequivocal: students wanted more. They asked for visibility, programming, larger spaces, and support systems that reflect the multifaceted nature of queer identity. And we listened.

Only 12.3% of LGBTQ students surveyed had accessed the Pride Center. But among those who had, the impact was profound: the vast majority reported feeling a greater sense of belonging, safety, community, and engagement. These findings reaffirm our belief that the Pride Center must not only exist—it must thrive.

So what does thriving look like?

It looks like the brand new Pride Center, currently under construction in SU-17, designed with student input and situated among other vibrant student programs to foster collaboration and community. It means students no longer have to seek us out on the fringes; we are building a central, welcoming hub where every intersectional identity is celebrated.

It looks like a robust calendar of programming—from our Queer Film Series featuring films like Transvisible and The People’s Joker with guest speakers, to our co-sponsored undocumented student de-stress events and health-focused workshops on topics such as mindfulness, stress management, and gender-affirming care.

It looks like a Pride Center with a dedicated academic counselor who provides personalized, on-site support including counseling appointments, educational plans, and workshop facilitation. For the first time, we are now open on Fridays, extending our reach to meet students where and when they need us most.

And, perhaps most importantly, it looks like a Pride Center that is reflective of and responsive to student feedback. When students told us they wanted movie nights, larger spaces, pride celebrations, and crafts, we said yes. When they asked for programming that integrated wellness, education, identity, and joy, we delivered.

All of this is happening now—because we believe in our students, and because they trusted us with their voices.

I understand that trust can feel fragile in times of change. But I ask our community to hold space for complexity. The departure of any staff member does not diminish their contributions nor the love students have for them. But it also does not negate the forward motion of a center that is growing, expanding, and rising to meet the vision students themselves have outlined.

If this transition feels unfamiliar, that is because it is. We are building something new. Not just new in design, but expanded in purpose: a reimagined Pride Center that centers student agency, cross-campus collaboration, and holistic care.

This is a time to lean in—not step back. To shape this new chapter together, knowing that progress sometimes stirs discomfort before it settles into impact.

As we look ahead to our Pride Festival, a culmination of resilience and celebration, I invite all students—new and returning, skeptical and hopeful—to come experience the Pride Center anew. Walk through our doors. Share your voice. Help us shape the next iteration of this space that belongs to all of us.

Because while fear may be a natural reaction to change, it is not where our story ends. With empathy, courage, and community, we move forward.

Together.