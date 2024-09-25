Governing Board Trustee Candidate: Michelle Rains

SAN MARCOS—Ahead of the Palomar College Governing Board election this November, The Telescope met with all candidates to learn more about their positions on issues important to students.

The upcoming election will include a vote for three governing board trustees; in Area 2, Area 3, and Area 4. Palomar College Governing Board members are responsible for setting policies, overseeing budgets, and ensuring Palomar fulfills its mission. Voters can select which candidate to vote for during the general election on Nov. 5.

Michelle Rains is running for re-election in Area 4, which covers Ramona and Poway. She has three children, two in high school and one at Palomar College. Rains has lived in the area for 35 years and attended the Alcohol and Other Drug Studies program (AODS) at Palomar. She has been a trustee in Area 4 for the last two years and has a big passion for giving rural communities more access to education.

“Whenever I’m making a vote: what’s the best thing for our students,” Rains said.

Rains, who lived near Julian when she was younger, said she understands how costly the commute from cities in Area 4 to Palomar is. Her plan to help the students would be grants for gas and dual enrollment. She said students would certainly benefit from these grants because they would help them out financially. She also said dual enrollment would help with time management by not commuting as much and offering more resources throughout the area.

With dual enrollment comes more staffing. When asked about the staffing, Rains praised President Lacey’s work but wants to start creating job opportunities within the school, particularly for students.

Rains, who has been on the board since 2022, wants what the students wish and believes she is the right person for the job.

“I am a very good listener and want to hear what people are saying,” she said.

Rains is a small business owner at a bar and grill in Ramona and explained that she knows how to manage a budget. Palomar spent money on a new stadium, so what can we do academically?

“You want at least a couple of months’ reserve in the bank; we need to operate like a business,” Rains said.

When asked about academic goals and budgeting, Rains said she wants to increase our food services by including culinary classes. She said this would give students a chance to learn how to do things they should do at home. Rains emphasized she is all about the students and what she knows is best for them.

“I was endorsed by the Republican Party last election, and I was asked to vote for something that wouldn’t benefit our district, and I didn’t,” She said.

Rains said multiple times she’s for the students and only wants to do what she thinks is best for the college.

For more information on Michelle Rains, visit her official website.