Governing Board Trustee Candidate: Edward Pohlert

SAN MARCOS—Ahead of the Palomar College Governing Board election this November, The Telescope met with all candidates to learn more about their positions on issues important to students.

The upcoming election will include a vote for three governing board trustees; in Area 2, Area 3, and Area 4. Palomar College Governing Board members are responsible for setting policies, overseeing budgets, and ensuring Palomar fulfills its mission. Voters can select which candidate to vote for during the general election on Nov. 5.

Edward Pohlert is running for governing board trustee in Area 2, which includes San Marcos, Escondido, and a small part of Oat Hills and Valley Center.

He has over 40 years of experience in higher education and is currently a counselor and the Faculty Director for Retention Services at MiraCosta College. He’s a husband, father, and grandfather who has lived in San Marcos for 32 years. He’s also a first-generation immigrant, born in Amsterdam.

“I’ve had different positions, but I never left the college scene… I was a peer mentor, classified person, a specialist, a counselor, and then I became an administrator,” Pohlert said while explaining his experience. He left being an administrator to return to being a counselor because he didn’t like not seeing students as often.

“Yes, I have my degrees, but I’ve learned more from students,” he said.

Pohlert began his educational journey at Los Angeles City College (LACC) and has since earned degrees from LACC, CSU Los Angeles, and San Diego State University. Most recently, he obtained a doctorate in cultural psychology from Alliant International University.

During his time at LACC, Pohlert saw speakers like civil rights activist and poet Maya Angelou and politician Tom Hayden. He also met Cesar Chavez and later became part of the Chicano movement in Los Angeles.

“I believe in the community college system. I think this is where dreams are made real,” Pohlert said.

When discussing why he’s running for governing board trustee, Pohlert said he views his work with colleges and universities as his way to give back to the community.

“I love doing this. I love education. I’m running because I want to make a difference,” Pohlert said.

Pohlerts’ plans include more outreach to connect with the communities around Palomar, building partnerships to maximize educational attainment, developing paid internships for students, and supporting curricular innovation and student development.

One example of the change Pohlert would like to see is bringing a community garden to Palomar to support the Food and Nutrition Center. A similar program is in place at MiraCosta College, and Pohlert explained that it helps both horticulture students and those in the Rising Scholars program.

“That’s something that sounds small, but that’s big,” Pohlert said.

Pohlert also discussed the importance of looking at everything in his role from a student perspective. As a community college alumnus, he said he remembers what it’s like to be a student, and because of that, he advocates for them.

“If you’re going to get this position and just sit in the seat, that’s not enough. You have to be an educational activist. And that’s what I’ve been all my life,” he said.

Regarding the Governing Board’s responsibilities, such as approving the annual budget, Pohlert said there are two questions to ask: Will a budget decision cause the quality of programs to suffer? How does this impact students?

“Those are not easy decisions… But I have to put my community college hat on and say, ‘How does this impact me, a student who’s going to Palomar College,’” he said.

Pohlert already has a connection to Palomar College. When his sons were children, he and his wife took them to the Early Childhood Education Lab School for childcare. He has colleagues and students who are also involved with Palomar. He plans to be on campus even more as a governing board trustee.

“I’ve been here already, and it’s going to increase. I want to be a more visible trustee… I’ll do a coffee hour where students can show up. So, I’m going to be here. It’s my community,” Pohlert said.

Outside of his educational work, Pohlert also creates documentaries and films for his company, Cultural Film Productions. He’s done documentaries on first-generation college students, members of the Rising Scholar program, and his uncle, as well as films discussing different cultures and leaders.

Pohlert said he enjoys going to the beach for the spiritual connection with the water, which he learned while living in Hawaii. He also practices tai chi.

When asked why students should vote for him, Edward Pohlert’s answer was a simple sentence expressing his student-focused priorities: “I’ve never taken my student hat off.”

For more information on Edward Pohlert, visit his official website.