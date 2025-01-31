Take a stroll through San Diego’s iconic museums this February

San Diego will feature more than 70 museums, historic sites, aquariums, zoos, and more at a discounted price during February. This will include museums from Oceanside, La Jolla, Balboa Park, Tijuana, and more.

Museum Month passes are available at a public library near you and can be presented at the museum for half-price admission for up to four people. No purchase is necessary to receive a museum month pass. Starting February 1, month passes can be downloaded to your mobile device.

Attractions in North County will include Legoland, the Oceanside Museum of Art, the California Surf Museum, the San Diego Botanic Garden, the Museum of Making Music, the San Diego Archaeological Center, and more.

Downtown San Diego will feature museums like the Brain Observatory and the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center. Balboa Park will include all 18 museums and gardens.

For a list of more museums participating in Museum Month, click here.