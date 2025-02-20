NCTD suspends coastal rail service this weekend

OCEANSIDE — North County Transit District (NCTD) will suspend all coastal rail service on Feb. 22 and 23 to perform routine maintenance, according to an NCTD press release.

NCTD COASTER, Amtrak, Pacific Surfliner, and BNSF services between Oceanside and San Diego will be suspended this weekend. Metrolink arrivals and departures out of the Oceanside Transit Center are also suspended. Regular service will resume on Monday, Feb. 24.

NCTD urged customers to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. Those looking for alternatives for the COASTER include BREEZE Route 101 or trolley and bus connections with San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS).

Riders can find the most up-to-date schedule information at GoNCTD.com/Schedules or by contacting NCTD Customer Service at (760) 966-6500.

Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year, according to NCTD. These closures allow construction crews to work safely along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance and advance major railroad construction.

While no passenger or freight trains will operate this weekend, other test trains, construction vehicles, and equipment will be active. Residents along the corridor should remain alert, and NCTD reminded the public only to cross the rail line at lawfully designated crossings.

Work will take place at the following locations: