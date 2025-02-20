The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

NCTD suspends coastal rail service this weekend

The planned weekend closure will allow crews to advance on critical projects safely, and customers are suggested to take alternative routes.
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
February 20, 2025
Cyndi Cunningham
Line art of a train on a background of red waves, created in Canva.

OCEANSIDE — North County Transit District (NCTD) will suspend all coastal rail service on Feb. 22 and 23 to perform routine maintenance, according to an NCTD press release.

NCTD COASTER, Amtrak, Pacific Surfliner, and BNSF services between Oceanside and San Diego will be suspended this weekend. Metrolink arrivals and departures out of the Oceanside Transit Center are also suspended. Regular service will resume on Monday, Feb. 24.

NCTD urged customers to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. Those looking for alternatives for the COASTER include BREEZE Route 101 or trolley and bus connections with San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS).

Riders can find the most up-to-date schedule information at GoNCTD.com/Schedules or by contacting NCTD Customer Service at (760) 966-6500.

Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year, according to NCTD. These closures allow construction crews to work safely along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance and advance major railroad construction.

While no passenger or freight trains will operate this weekend, other test trains, construction vehicles, and equipment will be active. Residents along the corridor should remain alert, and NCTD reminded the public only to cross the rail line at lawfully designated crossings.

Work will take place at the following locations:

  • Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track – Northern Encinitas to Southern Carlsbad (daytime only)
  • Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5 – Del Mar (24-hour operations)
  • Track Maintenance – Southern Solana Beach (daytime only)
  • Track Maintenance – Miramar Area of San Diego (24-hour operations)
  • Track Maintenance – Ash Street, Downtown San Diego (night work may occur)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Made with Canva
Police Seek Suspect in Campus Incident
An alarm siren on a red background, created in Canva.
Palomar holds emergency lockdown drill this week
A large conference room with over 120 attendees. Many of the attendees wear matching green shirts.
Palomar Board faces scrutiny over curriculum delays and budget issues
Protesters are crossing the street while holding up signs and cheering.
Vista protest draws over 1,500 to support immigrants
An image with a red background and white line art of train and a public bus.
Honor Rosa Parks with free rides from NCTD
A couple is walking through an art museum alongside a woman taking a photo of the art.
Take a stroll through San Diego's iconic museums this February
About the Contributor
Cyndi Cunningham
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
Cynthia “Cyndi” Cunningham is a journalism student at Palomar. She was accepted to transfer to Cal State San Marcos and plans to major in ethnic studies and become a high school teacher. In her spare time, she enjoys watching anime and playing video games.
Donate to The Telescope