NCTD brings back expanded service for Padres fans

OCEANSIDE — North County Transit District (NCTD) added additional trips to the COASTER service for the 2025 San Diego Padres Season.

During the season, NCTD will offer additional COASTER services to ensure fans don’t have to miss a minute of the game. The expanded service will add 70 trips, including COASTER 699 which departs from Santa Fe Depot Platform 1 one hour after the game’s conclusion, the fireworks show, or a special event.

“NCTD and the Padres have a shared goal to create the best possible gameday experience for fans. For us, that starts the minute you board our amazing trains operated by the world’s best transit employees,” NCTD Chief Executive Officer Shawn M. Donaghy said.

The COASTER provides a convenient and safe way to travel to and from Petco Park on game day, according to NCTD. Parking is free at most COASTER stations, and riders can transfer to the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Trolley for free if they have the COASTER Regional Pass.

“The COASTER is the best way to get to Petco Park — we’re here for every home game from opening weekend to a world championship,” Donaghy said.

For more information, visit GoNCTD.com/Padres.