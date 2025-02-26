COASTER’s 30th Anniversary Reveal

OCEANSIDE — A new bi-level COASTER train was unveiled at the North County Transit District’s (NCTD) 30-year celebration.

The new cars are equipped with the latest security features to enhance the safety of the staff and passengers, according to NCTD Chief Operations Officer Tom Tulley. There is a new crash energy management system to improve the response in case of an accident. It also has a new type of monitoring system that allows operators to know, at any time, what the condition of the systems is on the train.

U.S. Representative Mike Levin attended the event and gave a speech celebrating the new COASTER trains and upcoming projects.

“If people want to come and enjoy our beautiful communities up and down our coast, we want them to have the options to be able to do it,” Levin said.

The COASTER commuter rail service began on Feb. 27, 1995, with six morning and evening trains. Currently, 190 trains operate weekly, servicing commuters and visitors within San Diego County and alleviating traffic on the surrounding roadways. There are 30 daily trips Monday through Friday, 22 Saturday trips, and 18 Sunday trips year-round.

Also speaking at the event were Mayor Pro Tempore and Carlsbad NCTD Board Chair Priya Bhat-Patel, Solana Beach Mayor and SanDag Board Chair Lesa Heebner, and NCTD Chief Executive Officer Shawn M. Donaghy.

“Our employees are proud to push forward each day as one community connecting opportunities that put our customers and communities first.” CEO Shawn M. Donaghy said.

In 2019, the SANDAG Board of Directors approved $25 million in local transit funds and $30 million in state funds to help purchase the new coaster cars as part of a broader initiative to improve the corridor from San Diego to Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo.

New projects will include new platforms for both San Diego and Del Mar.

In 2024, Mike Levin secured a $53.9 million grant from the federal government to replace the San Dieguito River railway bridge. The project will replace the 108-year-old bridge and add that will allow 1.1 miles of double track in Solana Beach and Del Mar. This project will also add a platform at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, providing a direct trip to events at the Fairgrounds.

SANDAG and the NCTD are working on the fifth Bluff Stabilization project at Del Mar and on long-term solutions to ensure that the corridor continues serving San Diego County.

One of the board members assured that the rail system was being improved and maintained, along with improving the process of reinforcing slopes to prevent erosion.

“SANDAG has double-tracked 75 % of the rail line here in the San Diego region, making it faster and more frequent,” Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heeber said.

San Diego’s new platform will be adjacent to the Convention Center, Petco Park, and the Gaslamp Quarter. Riders can take a one-seat ride to Comic Con, Rady Shell, Padres Games, and more. Construction will begin in 2026

“NCTD wants to make sure that the COASTER can get you to where you need to go and back home safely,” Priya Bhat-Patel said.

The NCTD will continue to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the COASTER with a free ride day on Feb. 27. Free rides will only be for the COASTER. They will also provide giveaways and more for customers at the Oceanside Transit Center, Carlsbad Village, and Encinitas COASTER stations.