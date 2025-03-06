The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
More coastal rail service closures in March

Planning a train ride this month? You may want to adjust those plans.
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
March 6, 2025
Cyndi Cunningham
An line art illustration of a rail train, created in Canva.

OCEANSIDE — NCTD COASTER will suspend weekend service between San Diego and Oceanside while construction crews complete maintenance.

The North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the first closure will occur on March 8 and 9, with regular service resuming on March 10. The second is on March 22 and 23, with regular service resuming on March 24.

Work on March 8-9 will occur in the following locations:

  • Track Maintenance – San Onofre to Pulgas (daytime only)
  • Track Maintenance – Poinsettia station to La Costa overpass (24-hour operations)
  • Track Maintenance – Cedar St. to Beech St. in San Diego (daytime only)
  • Station Improvements – Carlsbad Village Station (24-hour operations).

Work on March 22-23 will occur in the following locations:

  • Track Maintenance – Miramar to Washington St. (daytime only)
  • Track Maintenance – Sorrento Valley Station (24-hour operations)

NCTD urged passengers to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. Alternatives for the COASTER include BREEZE Route 101 or San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley and bus connections.

Weekend closures arise yearly to provide construction crews with a safe opportunity to complete preventative maintenance and advance significant projects.

While no passenger or freight trains will operate during the weekend closures, other test trains and construction vehicles will be active along the railroad, according to NCTD. Residents along the corridor should remain alert and only cross the rail line at lawfully designated rail crossings.

Riders can find up-to-date schedule information at GoNCTD.com/Schedules or by contacting NCTD Customer Service at (760) 966-6500.

