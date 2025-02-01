Vista protest draws over 1,500 to support immigrants

VISTA, CA — Led by two high school students, the protest aimed to unite the community in support of immigrants targeted by ICE raids and deportation threats.

The protest, which occurred at the Vista Village Dr. and N. Santa Fe intersection, was in response to recent U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sightings around North County. According to Fox 5 News, it is unclear if these altercations with ICE have led to any arrests, but residents say that it is a real thing happening in their communities.

High schooler Natalie Rodriguez attended the protest and used her voice to support those who couldn’t attend.

“My dad came to this country to give me a better life. Being here is what matters, having my voice be heard, and everyone’s voices be heard,” Rodriguez said.

Many of the attendees shared stories of being children of immigrants and how they’re now concerned due to Trump’s immigration policies. Since taking office on Jan. 21, President Trump has signed 10 executive orders regarding immigration policies. One executive order signed was to end birthright citizenship in the United States.

During his campaign, Trump expressed border concerns, not inflation. In addition, he issued a 25% tariff tax on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Many people rallied together and showed up to support the immigrant communities that reside in North County.

Vista City Councilmember Corinna Contreras and Deputy Mayor of Vista Katie Melendez joined the protest to show support for their community. Contreras, who represents Vista District 1, expressed her pride in the turnout for the protest.

“It’s incredible to see a peaceful protest of this size. It really goes to show that the community, the message that they’re sending is that we are united, and we’re gonna walk lockstep together to protect ourselves and our families,” Contreras said.

Contreras added that there will be a Vista City Council meeting on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m., at which she’ll present an item on the agenda for a “Know Your Rights” training in hopes of familiarizing people with their rights.

“We’re gonna do everything we can to stand united in the face of extreme authoritarianism and division and disruption,” Contreras said.

Anabelle, who asked to withhold her last name for privacy, is the daughter of an immigrant. She was at the protest with her two sons to support those who couldn’t participate in the protest.

“I’m protesting today because ICE, right now, is violating our constitutional rights. We have rights and not just because we are human beings, but because we are also family. This community in Vista, we are supporting and protecting them, and we are all united,” Anabelle said.

The protest was scheduled to end at 7 p.m., but some protesters remained at the site past 10 p.m. before being instructed by the police to leave.

Corrections: Feb. 1 @ 6:15 p.m. – A previous version of this story had a typo, “rained” has been changed to “remained.”