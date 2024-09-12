New Transit Program Helps Riders Who Miss Their Stop

SAN MARCOS – North County Transit District released new, affordable, and convenient alternative to its established transit services, NCTD+.

NCTD+ is an on-demand transit service that helps up to 8 riders get to or from their desired locations with the tap of a button. All rides are provided in an ADA-accessible van within 10 miles of the greater San Marcos area. Fares start at $5.00 for the first person, and all additional riders pay $2.50. Children 5 and under ride free with an accompanying adult.

San Marcos is the first of four North County areas to receive this new on-demand service, with neighboring city Vista being planned for 2025. The NCTD+ service includes connections to four rail stations and various bus stops, as well as many key locations like Palomar College, California State University San Marcos, Double Peak Park, and the city’s many restaurants and retail stores.

NCTD+ is available to all users through the NCTD+ app on all smartphones or mobile devices, or for those without a smartphone, by calling (760) 726-1111 to book.

From now through December 31, 2024, residents get their first ride free with promo code FREERIDE. NCTD+ is available daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Corrections, Sept. 12, 2024 at 10:28 a.m.: A revision was made to this story to remove an editor’s correction that was left in.