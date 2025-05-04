‘Bad Hombres, Good Wives’ will make you laugh, cry, sing, and dance

If you’ve ever wondered what a telenovela would be like in front of a live studio audience, “Bad Hombres, Good Wives” is the performance you’ve been waiting for.

“Bad Hombres, Good Wives” is Palomar Performing Arts’ latest production. It’s a hilarious but dramatic tale of an arranged marriage and a secret affair. The acting, musical numbers, set designs, and stunt choreography perfectly capture the dark themes and perfect comedy in this play. Directors Michael Mufson and Alejandro Moreno truly went above and beyond to craft this performance.

The story is the classic tale of a young woman who’s promised to one man but falls in love with another. The play takes inspiration from other classical works like “Romeo and Juliet” and “The School for Wives.” Still, it provides an original twist by setting it in 1992, in Sinaloa, Mexico, where two cartel leaders fall in love with the same woman. The use of Spanish slang, curse words, and risqué bedroom scenes also adds an edge to the play. “Bad Hombres, Good Wives” doesn’t pull its punches, and neither does Don Ernesto.

Don Ernesto, played by Luis Castro, is a cartel leader and the symbol of machismo culture. He’s obsessed with money, power, and having control. He doesn’t want to marry for love, but rather to have a loyal servant at home to care for his needs. He’s not afraid to use violence, in both his smuggling business and his relationship.

Mario, the son of Don Ernesto’s Rival, played by Omar Estrada, represents the more compassionate side of masculinity. Though he also lusts for the power of a cartel life, he is willing to show kindness and vulnerability. He’s in touch with his emotions and only turns to violence out of a need to protect those he loves. Mario’s depth of emotion and the range of acting from Estrada even brought me to tears.

At the center of the love triangle is Eva, played by Jewel Jones. Eva was raised by nuns to become the perfect wife for Don Ernesto, but her role in the play is to often call him out on his toxic masculinity and insecurities. Her words provide great social commentary for today’s world, where trends like Trad Wives and Alpha Males push for a more conservative standard of relationships.

While “Bad Hombres, Good Wives” does address some heavier themes and dark topics, the strategically placed comedy brings balance to the story. The laughs brought on by Johnny Sanchez, who played Armida, were the perfect relief from the seriousness. Armida, Don Ernesto’s assistant, also served as the voice of reason through the messy, secret love affair and talks of drug war politics.

Actors Samantha Montero, Sean Zukowski, and Owen-Michael Hall played various supporting roles, all hilarious, but I was most impressed by their stunt work. The fight choreography was so impressive that there were plenty of moments when I heard “Ooohs” of slight concern in the crowd.

The incredible acting and captivating story were only elevated by the ever-transforming set design and the musical numbers, which added a depth of culture.

The rotating stage took characters from various locations, including a concert hall, a bus stop, a church and cemetery, a penthouse apartment, and many bedrooms. The musical numbers included an array of banda, bolero, and cumbia numbers. The combination of the setting and music made me feel the tension and emotions. It made the drama palpable. Some of the set changes had me on the edge of my seat, eager to see the impacts of the choices made in the previous scene.

“Bad Hombres, Good Wives” was a fantastic combination of drama, comedy, romance, and dark themes. It’s a must-see, and I’m already planning my second watch.

“Bad Hombres, Good Wives” is performed at the Studio Theatre at Palomar College’s San Marcos campus. For more information, including tickets, click here.