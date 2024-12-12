PCPD looking for suspect in harassment incident on campus

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College Police Department (PCPD) are currently looking for information after a female student was harassed in the library, according to an email sent from PCPD.

The incident occurred on Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in the Learning Resource Center (LRC). The interaction began when the female was followed by the unknown male into the elevator on the first floor. In the elevator, the unknown male asked the female questions about her tattoos and made comments regarding her body, and asked if he could touch her.

The female immediately left the elevator and reported the incident.

PCPD are looking for any additional information about the incident. The unknown male was described as a “Hispanic, mid-late 20s, 5’5”, 230 lbs., with brown hair/brown eyes, ‘scruffy’ facial hair, hairy legs, and small, crooked teeth,” according to the report sent out to the Palomar community.

PCPD is encouraging anyone who has had contact or seen an individual who matches the description to contact them through one of the following methods:

– Use any campus phone to call ext. 2289

– Use your personal phone to call 760-891-7273

– Use your personal phone to text 760-891-6154

– Use one of the blue phones located throughout the campus

CORRECTIONS – (Dec. 12, 2024 @ 4:08 p.m.) A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the victim had been touched. According to PCPD, the altercation was verbal and the story has been corrected to reflect their report.