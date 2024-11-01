JACC Awards Won by the Telescope

NORTHRIDGE—The Telescope triumphed at the annual Journalism Association of Community Colleges ( JACC) event by winning various awards, including general excellence for IMPACT magazine.

On Oct. 19, the Telescope went on a journey to JACC at Cal State University Northridge to learn more about journalism programs from 4-year universities. The morning was opened by journalists Steve Padilla from the LA Times, and David Rodriguez from the LAist.

They spoke on how to get your foot into the door of journalism. They delve deep into establishing yourself once you get an internship, while speaking on their own experiences on how they got started.

After their speech, everyone scattered, going to different workshops on topics such as social media audience engagement, sports journalism, and photojournalism. So much information was given out to students from many different colleges and publications for free.

After the workshops, everyone headed to the award ceremony. The Telescope won six different awards. The highest being the General Excellence Award, IMPACT Magazine staff.

Here’s what Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief for The Telescope, had to say:

“I’m also so proud of the rest of The Telescope and IMPACT team. We put in a lot of hard work and long days last semester, and their hard work acknowledged was such an amazing feeling” said Cunningham.

The Telescope had four on-the-spot entries: one for news, social media and opinion, and copyediting. Sofia Alvarez, Social Media Editor, won first place in the on-the-spot social media contest.

Cyndi Cunningham won First Place in the Magazine News Feature ( non-profile).

“I’m still shocked that I won. My story was a piece that I put so much work into. So to get first place for it was just incredible,” said Cunningham.

Alex Ortega, the previous News Editor, won Fourth Place in the Magazine Profile Article.

“This award, and this magazine honestly does mean a lot for my journalism career going forward,” said Ortega

Nicolas Parrot, Previous Art Director for IMPACT Magazine, won an honorable mention in Magazine Cover Design.

“I think it’s truly a reflection of the amount of effort that not only I, but the entire IMPACT team invested in this magazine,” said Parrot.

Monica Garcia, Arts and Culture Editor, won an honorable mention for podcasting.

“I was very pleasantly surprised. I didn’t think I would win anything…It serves as a reminder that I am on the right track and I should put myself out there in terms of content and storytelling,” said Garcia.