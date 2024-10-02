Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements

SAN MARCOS—For this governing board election, the Telescope staff chose to focus on students. We feel Edward Pohlert and Michelle Rains share that focus.

Ahead of the election, which includes votes for areas 2, 3, and 4, The Telescope presented the candidates with questions and invited them to an interview. The questions focused on students’ needs and experiences. Based on their responses, The Telescope has endorsed Edward Pohlert of Area 2 and Michelle Rains of Area 3 as governing board trustees.

A follow-up story will be published to discuss the decision to remain neutral on Roberto Rodriguez, Area 3’s sole candidate. Rodriguez will not be featured on the November ballot.

Palomar College Governing Board members are responsible for setting policies, overseeing budgets, and ensuring Palomar fulfills its mission. During the general election on Nov. 5, voters can select which candidate to support.

Area 2

Edward Pohlert and Yvette Acosta are running for governing board trustee in Area 2. The Telescope Staff has chosen to endorse Edward Pohlert for this position.

In the interview with The Telescope, Edward Pohlert discussed his extensive community college experience and dedication to remaining student-focused. The staff was impressed with how connected he is to the Palomar community, often visiting the campus for sporting events and performances at the theater. Ultimately, Pohlert’s approach to the budget, focusing on how spending will benefit students, led us to agree that he is the right candidate. For more information about Pohlert, read our objective news story.

While interviewing Yvette Acosta, she shared her experience of working as a counselor and psychologist at Escondido High School. She also shared how she connects with students to help them apply for colleges, including Palomar. The staff was also impressed with how data-driven Acosta is and the innovative ways she wants to highlight students’ needs. However, Acosta’s focus on students seemed to be more in line with boosting enrollment than current students’ success. For more information about Acosta, read our objective news story.

Area 4

Michelle Rains and Holly Hamilton-Bleakley are running for governing board trustee in Area 4. The Telescope Staff has chosen to endorse Michelle Rains for this position.

During the interview, Michelle Rains discussed her work as a current member of the governing board and her connection to Palomar. The staff was impressed with Rains’ plans to grow Palomar’s community by serving members of Ramona and Julian. During her time as a governing board member, she has also been left behind by the Republican party after she voted against their wishes because she felt it would not benefit her community. Because of this, we at The Telescope believe that Rains’ would put the diverse student community first in her decisions. For more information about Rains, read our objective news story.

In the interview with Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, the staff was impressed that she was already aware of Palomar’s staffing issue. She also mentioned that faculty conditions relate to student conditions. However, the Telescope staff felt like her answers lacked depth and direction. It was also unclear to the staff why Hamilton-Bleakley chose Palomar, as she has no current connections with the school. For more information about Hamilton-Bleakley, read our objective news story.

The Telescope’s Expectations for the Governing Board

Once interviews had been completed, The Telescope’s endorsement process took a week of discussion. We wanted to ensure we were selecting student-focused candidates. As members of the student press, we wanted to ensure that student voices were amplified during governing board meetings and discussions.

We hope Edward Pohlert and Michelle Rains will uphold their promise to remain student-focused. We also want the governing board to be more proactive in their decision-making and solve problems at Palomar before they worsen. We want to see more staff and faculty hired to support all students, not just those on the main campus during peak hours, not only in the classrooms but also in the services provided.