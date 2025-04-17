The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Comet Commentary: Palomar’s Concert Hours Need a Remix

Void of musical diversity, these weekly performances have failed to grasp Gen Z’s attention.
Lexi Thurman, Staff Writer
April 17, 2025
Lexi Thurman
The performance lab is where Concert Hour takes place each week. The Palomar Performing Arts Department has brought in locally known acts including Justine Dawn Tiu, Michael Munson and Alyze Dreiling, just to name a few.

On its website, Palomar College describes Concert Hour as “a music enrichment series presented for our students and the community by the Palomar College Performing Arts Department.”

Given that these Concert Hours are meant for students, you would assume that the music played would be at least partially catered to us, but that assumption would be wrong. Instead, they offer music that fails to connect to the vast majority of the student population.

Gen Z, individuals born 1997 – 2012, make up nearly 71% of Palomar College’s student population, according to CollegeDroid.

Personally, the music I listen to most is rock and roll. When we look at Gen Z as a whole, their favorite genres include pop, rap and rock, according to Statista. Shouldn’t these then be featured in the Concert Hours performances?

Upon looking at the Concert Hour calendar, these genres are nowhere to be seen. Take March, for example — the month was dominated by jazz and classical music, leaving little to no room for student interests.

This is not to say that the shows held are anything short of outstanding, the music choice is simply only intriguing to a select age group. This leaves most of our students out of luck for musical entertainment that is supposedly designed for them.

I surveyed 30 students at random, aged 18-27, to gauge their interest in Palomar’s Concert Hours. Only four had ever attended, and just one had returned for a second visit.

These numbers illustrate a notable lack of campus engagement, the importance of which goes far beyond socialization.

This lack of engagement could have an extensive impact on students’ academic performance, cognitive development and career-readiness, according to Ohio State University.

If we don’t have concerts that cater to students’ musical preferences, they miss out on critical campus engagement, potentially impacting their college success.

While it’s valid to argue that the genres offered are intended to broaden students’ musical knowledge, this should not come at the price of campus engagement. The Performing Arts Department must find a better balance between the two. The main focus should be to attract the most students possible, not to exclude us entirely.

If you want to see real change in the program, it’s time to speak up. Email [email protected] and share your favorite local musicians to allow more people a chance in the spotlight.

Let your voice be heard so that Palomar’s Concert Hour performances can reach their potential and resonate with as many students as possible.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Opinions
Connor Larson in an interview with softball coaches Lacey Craft and Mark Eldridge
Comet Commentary: Media Studies, a house divided
A laptop displaying 7:59 AM sits on a quiet desk, moments before an 8 AM class begins. A reminder of the early start that disrupts student’s sleep, focus, and overall performance.
Comet Commentary: Rise, shine, and regret
Students standing outside of the Natural Science (NS) building, located at the San Macros campus.
Five hidden gems at Palomar
BBQ pork bao bun paired with Korean banana milk
Comet Commentary: Bye Bye Bao
Empty Group Study Room at the San Marcos Palomar College Library.
Thumbs Down: Solo Study Rooms Needed
A recent Governing Board meeting packed with faculty and staff but few, if any, students.
Comet Commentary: Your voice, your campus
More in Opinion
Five Must-Watch Palomar Athletes graphic created with Canva.
Five standout Palomar athletes you should be watching
The Telescope Staff settles into their table at the JACC awards.
Fired up and burned out
Created with Canva
97th Academy Awards: Top Moments
The start of the path at South Lake Park.
Ditch the couch: 5 San Marcos Outdoor Adventures You Won't Want to Miss
The Trump administration seems to prioritize self-serving agendas while bird flu takes flight. Illustration made with Canva.
Bird flu spreads its wings, Trump looks elsewhere
Telescope Talks: Lunch Off Campus More Worth It?
Telescope Talks: Lunch Off Campus More Worth It?
About the Contributor
Lexi Thurman
Lexi Thurman, Staff Writer
Lexi Thurman is a freshman at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU and become a music journalist/event photographer. In her spare time, she enjoys playing guitar and listening to live music.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal