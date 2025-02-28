Comet Commentary: Bye Bye Bao

In the past couple of weeks, the Chinese bao buns have no longer been served at the food court and their absence highlights broader issues of food and diversity in campus meals.

The Chinese Bao buns are fluffy steamed buns with many filling variations like BBQ pork and red bean paste. The buns were one of the healthier options on Palomar College’s main campus in San Marcos due to being made with lean protein such as pork or chicken and whole grain flour

The buns were introduced late fall 2023 when different food vendors were brought in with California Dining Services (CDS). CDS’ contract does expire at the end of the spring 2025 semester and it will not be renewed. Students should be able to have healthy food options but instead we are being limited to unhealthy, greasy, and sugary foods. It’s common knowledge that unhealthy food options tend to be significantly cheaper, but I wonder why our administration is choosing their budget over their students when we fund them.

A BBQ pork bun can be just enough to get students through their school day. The removal of buns isn’t just about having a quick and simple lunch available but more about Palomar limiting student’s lunch options.

These food contracts dictate what is eaten on campus with little to no consideration for what students actually prefer to eat. The Asian cuisine offerings, while small, were Palomar’s effort to provide culinary diversity. Beyond the range of options, the bao buns were genuinely a popular option for students of every background.

Unlike some of the more generic and super processed foods offered at the food court, like instant ramen, cheeseburgers, and pizza, the buns had a good balance of carbohydrates and high protein fillings. Now, the only other relatively healthy things offered would be sushi and salads. According to UVAtoday, there is a growing trend in obesity in kids and improving campus nutrition can keep students healthy. Developing healthy eating habits can help students concentrate in class more and will keep them successful.

The Palomar College website has not yet been updated to reflect that the buns won’t be available. Our college lacks advanced planning for replacing vendors in an orderly fashion, they are also out of touch with what students want and need from food on campus. Food contracts can be renewed and there shouldn’t be any reason, including the cost, as to why it can’t be done. Food is an essential part of the campus ecosystem for both morning and evening students.

I contacted Ann Jensen, the director of business for food services on campus regarding the CDS contract and was told that the individual vendor decided to leave Palomar meaning the buns won’t be served. No proper reason was given as to why they decided to leave.

I highly encourage students to use their voice at the next Governing board meeting about their food preference. Administrators should conduct a survey to see what the students actually want in the food court. Palomar should be looking for vendors that will be in favor of what students want to have on campus while remaining healthy and nutritious.

The CDS contract will expire at the end of the semester. A new contract with any vendor has yet to be drawn up, and it is assumed it will remain empty until further notice. Palomar should be planning ahead with their contracts so the food court stays filled with food instead of potentially leaving it empty for the entirety of the semester.