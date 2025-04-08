Five standout Palomar athletes you should be watching

Whether it’s on the court or out on the field, a standout group of athletes is making waves in the 2024–25 season — rewriting records, earning statewide honors, and becoming the foundation of their respective teams. From a freshman phenom leading the charge in women’s basketball to a softball duo dominating both sides of the game and a consistent presence behind the plate in baseball, these Comets are having standout seasons.

Here’s a closer look at five athletes whose performances have defined their seasons and placed them among the best in the state.

1. Kylee Trujillo – Women’s basketball

Kylee Trujillo, a freshman on the women’s basketball team, has already left a historic mark on Palomar Athletics. Trujillo was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) player of the year as well as 1st team all-PCAC and 2nd team all-state. Trujillo is the heartbeat of the Comets team on both ends of the floor. Offensively, she averaged 13.7 points per game and shot 38% from the field during the 2024-25 season. Trujillo is also an elite defender, having 62 steals on the season and bringing an aggressive on-the-ball defensive effort.

2. Breanna Lutz – Softball

Breanna Lutz is one of the star players on the Comets softball team, currently ranked number one in the state. So far in the 2025 season, Lutz has played in 26 games with a .590 batting average, seven home runs, and 38 RBI. In a game against Fullerton College on March 8, Lutz hit a grand slam to give Palomar the lead en route to a 13-5 win. Lutz has been the heart and soul of this Comets team that has jumped up to the No.1 ranking in California. Her .590 batting average leads the state, as she is also tied for second in home runs.

3. Maddie Bedolla – Softball

Maddie Bedolla, a left-handed pitcher for the Comets, has been nothing short of dominant this season. Bedolla leads the PCAC in ERA at 1.51 and with 12 wins. Additionally, she is second in the conference with 94 strikeouts this season. Bedolla, a sophomore, is getting much more playing time this year compared to her freshman year, where she only pitched in 10 innings of work.

4. Carter Jorissen – Baseball

Catcher Carter Jorissen has been one of Palomar baseball’s most consistent and disciplined hitters at the plate this season. Jorissen, a sophomore and pre-season all-American, has played in 28 of the Comets 29 games this season. The Palomar backstop leads the team in batting average, hitting .406 with a 1.002 ops (on-base + slugging). He is also third on the team in runs batted in with 23. Jorissen hasn’t just been an offensive force; behind the plate, Jorissen has thrown out 17 runners and a .989 fielding percentage. Jorissen is committed to Cal St. University Bakersfield to continue his baseball career.

5. Tyler Yraceburn – Men’s Volleyball

Tyler Yraceburn is one of the few bright spots on the Palomar men’s volleyball team. Yraceburn is one of the top players in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference this season. He sits number two in the conference in kills with 190 and kills per set at 3.39. The Comets team has struggled this season, having a 5-14 record and 3-8 in conference play; however, Yraceburn has supplied the Comets with high-level play and is someone who is able to change the course of a game.

