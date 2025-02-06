The Student News Site of Palomar College

"En Español" editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.
Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Under the Lights: Palomar Men's Soccer Story
Under the Lights: Palomar Men’s Soccer Story
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Defending the Mind
Defending the Mind
Multi-Generational Media
Multi-Generational Media
To highlight the artists vs. AI discourse, half of this illustration was created with OpenArt.ai
Feeding the Machine
An illustration of a cherry blossom tree.
Sakura ga Chiru
Brightwel Ojahngoe, an Umoja club member from Cameroon.
Deep In Our Roots
Bird’s Eye View
The rush for Smash Bros.
Palomar Police hold 19th toy drive
Palomar Career Center brings job opportunities to students
Showcasing students at Palomar art sale
Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news

At a predominately serving Hispanic campus, Sofia Alvarez pushed for The Telescope to ensure more inclusivity and accessibility to our news.
The Telescope Staff
February 6, 2025
Lexi Thurman
“En Español” editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.

When walking into The Telescope newsroom, I noticed a few Spanish speakers amongst myself in the room. Palomar is recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution, thought serving that community was crucial.

When I brought this idea up to Cyndi Cunningham, editor-in-chief, she immediately wanted to implement that into our website. Although we did have translated stories on The Telescope, the plan I had was to make stories for the Hispanic population that would be informative to them. Through our early trials of Spanish stories published, I realized that I didn’t want to make a distinct separation between Hispanic-serving news and the news we published almost daily.

Arts and Culture Editor Monica Garcia and Tori Gudmundson, Opinions Editor worked together with me to create a more in-depth plan. Even though including the Spanish language may sound easy, we wanted to ensure there was no division.

We ultimately decided that Spanish news is news, and as Garcia stated, we must advocate for that community and their voice.

One setback we faced when it came to writing Spanish news, was using the term “Latinx” in our stories.

Latinx is used as a gender-neutral or nonbinary alternative to Latino or Latina. The problem with “Latinx” is that it is difficult for Spanish speakers to pronounce the term because “x” doesn’t exist in Spanish. “Latinx” is not as inclusive as intended, which goes against the goal for our student newspaper. In the wake of that, we contacted other student newspapers for more insight on what we can do to address gender-neutrality and nonbinary individuals. We then shifted to using “Latine” in our text which felt more natural as now we can pronounce it in our language.

The “En Español” section on our website is still growing, and we hope to implement more stories, translations, videos, and podcasts in Spanish to cultivate more accessible representation of Palomar’s community at large.

As we enter the new semester, I’m proud that I was able to advocate for a community that is often silenced. I have a strong team behind me willing to help and that support the “En Español” section in our student newspaper.

Make sure to keep up with our online newspaper and our socials to stay updated about school and community news.

