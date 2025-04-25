Comet Commentary: Palomar’s old library could revive student life

Aside from the occasional events held in the Student Union, campus life lacks consistency and could use a permanent home in the old library.

Palomar’s old library, a brick-walled, outdated building tucked toward the back of the San Marcos campus, would be a perfect place for a student hub that will bring consistency to student life.

The old library is a multi-story building that has remained largely unkept since the grand opening of the Language Resource Center (LRC) in February 2019. It’s a large building with tinted windows and ample space to host multicultural groups and student organizations. However, it has been left mostly unattended for years and remains stagnant — like a sore thumb among the greenery of trees and grass — while students make their way to class.

Student organizations like Associated Student Government (ASG), Umoja, and the Pride Center host events in the Student Union on special occasions like Club Rush and the Pride Festival. But outside of these events, students seeking community often end up in the cafeteria or just stay in their classrooms.

Without a community hub, most club meetings are hosted either in remote locations around campus or virtually. Students are lacking a space where they can seek connection beyond the cafeteria or a scheduled club meeting.

A community college deserves a stronger sense of community, not one confined to classrooms or lunch tables.

The old library — also known as the LL building — was set to be transformed into a retention center for clubs, student services and counseling assistance, according to a 2020 article released by The Telescope.

However, nearly five years have passed since Dennis Astl, manager of construction and facilities, estimated a 24-to-28-month period before construction could begin.

With such a long delay, it doesn’t appear that student community and engagement are priorities at Palomar.

In addition, Palomar’s one-year contract with California Dining Services (CDS) ends in May. Although the Palomar Governing Board of Trustees approved a contract with PDF Management, Inc. of Irvine, it is unlikely that students enrolled in summer classes will have many food options as the contract won’t start until the fall 2025 semester. Students can’t rely on academics alone to nourish their hopes for fun and leisure on campus.

A community hub could serve as a shared home for Palomar’s clubs and student leisure. It can also be a lounge area where students can spend time with friends without an academic obligation or a meal purchase.

“Studies have shown that college student involvement is positively related to academic performance, cognitive development, well-being, leadership and multicultural awareness,” according to The Ohio State University.

While the cafeteria is a popular hangout between classes, its layout isn’t always welcoming. The sitting arrangement with circular tables and hard chairs is not very inviting for solo students who just want to rest and feel comfortable without a group.

It makes it especially harder for students to feel at ease when campus events are held inside the cafeteria due to rainy or windy weather. What was once a rowdy place becomes much louder and unwelcoming while loud music plays and dozens of voices speak at the same time.

A designated student lounge would offer various seating arrangements and private rooms for large groups and solo students. If students wanted to join a club, they could explore different rooms in the lounge, all under one roof.

Often, students only hear about clubs during Club Rush, which is hosted for a few days in a semester. Also, not every club is present during Club Rush or even found in the Palomar Student Life and Leadership page. A student hub would be ideal place for each organization to personalize its space and collaborate more efficiently.

There have been several events hosted at Palomar with high student turnout. If that sense of comfort and fun could be established permanently in one single building, students may feel inclined to spend more time on campus.

Palomar already fosters plenty of academic and career support options. A designated student hub could be the missing puzzle piece to improve student life and leadership.

An uneventful walk past the old library could turn into an opportunity to immerse oneself in a hub build solely for student engagement and community. Students can advocate for the reallocation of funds towards a community hub at the next governing board meeting held the second Tuesday of each month.