Proposition 6 and 36 address the rights and punishments of convicts and offenders.
Prop 6 and Prop 36 pave a harsh road for offenders and convicts
STAR and General tutoring sign, on the second floor of the library.
The STAR tutoring center offers students academic support
2024 Election Prop 3 Graphic
California Votes Yes on Proposition 3
Left: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 4, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley. (Courtesy photo) Right: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 2, Yvette Acosta. (Hector Flores)
Voters choose a new direction for Palomar College Governing Board
A digital illustration showing the connection between funding for facilities and student success.
Proposition 2 passing could bring improvements to Palomar
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
The STAR tutoring center offers students academic support

STAR tutoring offers a wide variety of tutoring services, leading to improved attendance within the center.
Olivia Reyes, Staff Writer
November 18, 2024
Olivia Reyes
STAR and General tutoring sign, on the second floor of the library.

SAN MARCOS – As final exams approach, Palomar College’s tutoring center is ramping up support to help students prepare for end-of-the-semester success.

The STAR tutoring center is located on the second floor of the library for non-STEM courses and the third floor of the library for STEM courses.

Services are available during Spring and Fall semesters, and during the Summer based on the budget. Last Summer, STAR tutoring only had a big enough budget for six weeks of tutoring. Alex Cuatok, Interim Manager for STAR tutoring, spoke on the budget for this upcoming Summer.

“I started in August, so I already have projected money for the Summer. I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Said Cuatok when talking about next Summers tutoring budget.

With the STAR tutoring center usually not being as busy, midterms and finals are something students should be ready for.

“Monday and Tuesdays are the busiest times for finals,” said Cuatok when asked about midterm and finals season.

Alex Cuatok is standing in front of the tutor appreciation week wall. (Olivia Reyes)

As times are getting busier, the tutoring center is looking for students who are interested in becoming paid tutors. If students are interested in applying to become a paid tutor, students can fill out a student interest form.

The STAR tutoring center brings students together with the help of Palomar College Promise Program. They host skillshops such as “notetaking” for students. For a full list of these workshops and times, students can visit the Palomar Promise skillshops website.

There are also workshops such as “How to prepare for finals,” and scholarship workshops for student athletes. Monday nights from 5 PM to 8 PM, athletes go to the second floor to study, and get help from tutors if needed.

“We like our students to feel comfortable coming to the second floor to do their work, and form study groups,” said Cuatok.

To obtain tutoring services, students can walk in, and sign up for a 30 minute session. Based on availability, students are able to have more than one tutoring session per day. Students can also get online tutoring services by enrolling through the tutoring course through canvas. For more information on how to access online tutoring, students can watch the tutorial on their website.

Tutoring services are available on all Palomar College campuses. Students can get hours and addresses on the tutoring website. For a full list of what courses are available for tutoring, students can go to the STAR tutoring website. Students can get tutoring services Monday-Thursday 8 AM to 6 PM, and Friday 8 AM to 2 PM.

For more information on the STAR tutoring center, students can contact them at (760) 744-1150 x2448 or email them at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Olivia Reyes
Olivia Reyes, Staff Writer
Olivia Reyes is a sophomore at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SFSU and become a sports presenter. In her free time, she likes to go to the movies, travel, hang out with friends, and watch Formula 1. She's excited for this upcoming semester, and to meet new people along the way!
