A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
The Telescope
The Telescope
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month

Palomar Men’s soccer team and coach share about the season amidst an exciting recognition.
Julianne Littlefield, Staff Writer
October 13, 2024
Hector Flores
Palomar Men’s soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.

SAN MARCOS- The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC), made up of Palomar and eight other community colleges, awarded Palomar athlete Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez athlete of the month in Men’s soccer.

Forward Atilano-Gutierrez was recognized for his ability to score goals, such as a hat trick in their 5-2 victory over Orange Coast College.

“I feel great, but I always say, it’s a team effort at the end of the day. So, I feel like the whole team should have…won it,” Atilano-Gutierrez said, when asked how he felt about being recognized for the award.

Team Captain Anthony Harte also shared that the team works together, saying, “We’re like a family, and through the tough times, we stick together, and we build upon it. And we just always get better in practice and games…”

Head Coach David Linenberger said the feeling of community within the team is even stronger this season than the last. “I think this is a better squad than last year. It’s a better group, better teammates. The atmosphere is better; it’s more positive,” he shared.

Atilano-Gutierrez has also felt encouraged by the team. And regarding the current season, he talked positively about future games.

Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez running drills during practice.

“The season is going well. We just had a couple losses, but nothing we can’t bounce back. And everyone’s mentality about it, it’s at an all-time high. We just want to get back to on the field and fix it,” he said.

Coach Linenberger agreed that the team is working to make a comeback. He said that, although the team did well in the preseason, they haven’t been performing just how they’d want. However, like Atilano-Gutierrez, he was hopeful, saying things have been shifting, and more games are still left in the season.

“We try to keep the guys believing in themselves and believing in the way we play. I think their self-belief, self-confidence, is the first and most important thing. And we try to keep a good atmosphere in training,” Coach Linenberger said, when asked how the team works through struggles.

Overall, Atilano-Gutierrez shared that he’s motivated to be a successful player by his family and friends. “They push me every day…And I just think, like, I can’t fail them if they’re putting in so much effort for me. So, I might as well keep going,” he said, talking about these important people in his life.

When asked what kind of advice he would give to new athletes joining the program, Atilano-Gutierrez talked about how having patience has been critical to his success. He said that players might not get time on the field right away, but when the opportunity comes up, it’s important to take it.

“You got to do good in school. You just got to be patient for your time. And when it comes…go through that door and…take any chance you can get,” Atilano-Gutierrez said.

Palomar Men’s Soccer has its next game at Palomar on Tuesday Oct. 15 at 5p.m. against Imperial Valley. Additional information about future games can be found here.

 

 

 

 

