No. 2 Comets dominate early, stay perfect in conference with 12-0 record

The Comets shut out Imperial Valley 20-0 and swept the season series, improving to 31-3 on the season
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
April 16, 2025
Hector Flores
Pitcher #6 Kiara Flaviani starts against Imperial Valley College.

SAN MARCOS — No. 2 Palomar softball got off to a hot start, scoring 12 runs off 10 hits in the first inning against Imperial Valley, sweeping the season series.

Palomar’s win not only sweeps another season series but also extends their record to 12-0 in conference play.

“It’s something we’ve been really trying to work on, continuing to score early and score often. We did a good job as a team today of being competitive in all of our at-bats,” Coach Lacey Craft said.

The comets were very competitive in their plate appearances, making contact in every plate appearance and not striking out once against their opponent.

Samantha Garcia went 2-3 with a double and four RBIs in the game.

“It was really important getting the offense rolling because we were able to put less stress on our pitcher and have her relaxed,” Garcia said.

Third baseman Breanna Lutz hit two doubles with an RBI; second baseman Josephine Heuberger hit a triple and two RBIs; and catcher Kayla Visser hit her first triple of the season and brought in two runs.

In her first start of the season, pitcher Kiara Flaviani had a dominant performance on the mound, allowing three hits and no runs while striking out five in her first start of the year to help lead the team to a 20-0 victory.

“I just wanted to hit my spots and spin the ball, knowing that the defense has my back behind me,” Flaviani said.

“It was a good job by the team continuing to score as the game went on, even when we have a lot of the defensive replacements that came in,” Coach Craft said.

Softball Head Coach Lacey Craft (left) high fives Catcher #3 Kayla Visser after Visser hits a triple that led to two runs against Imperial Valley College. (Hector Flores)

The Comets’ next game is another conference showdown against Grossmont on the road on Wednesday, April 16, at 3 p.m.

The last time they matched up, Palomar won 8-0 at home at the beginning of April.

“Tomorrow, the goal is to be able to go on our last road game and prepare for our postseason on the road and play to win. We just want to play our game and execute our game plan, just like today. Score early, score often, and hold them on defense and have competitive pitching,” Craft said.

About the Contributor
Mason O’Toole
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
Mason O’Toole is a Telescope staff writer who is majoring in Broadcast Journalism with plans to become a sports announcer. He has applied to transfer to SDSU, Point Loma, and Cal Poly, SLO in the Fall 2025. When not working or taking classes, he surfs, goes to the gym or spends time with his friends.
