Comets offense explodes to defeat Southwestern

SAN MARCOS – No. 7 ranked Palomar baseball took down conference rival Southwestern in a massive win to improve to 15-4 in conference play and 24-10 on the year.

The Comets were able to get a full team effort win. The bats got off to a hot start, scoring three runs early in the first three innings, including an RBI double.

Palomar first basemen Drake Cobb had a phenomenal game, going four for five with a double and four runs batted in. But he didn’t want to take all the credit for himself.

“First and foremost, I want to give all glory to god, I was just trying to go out there and compete for my guys. It wasn’t really anything individual, they gave me opportunities and came through for them,” said Cobb.

Cobb now has 11 RBIs in the season, with four of those in this game against Southwestern. Cobb is now batting with a batting average of .304.

The Comets had a big fifth-inning rally, scoring six runs. While Cobb started the fifth inning, hitting a single to center field and scoring two runs, and left fielder Braedon Peterson hitting a double into right-center field, the Comets kept it going into the sixth inning.

One of the big plays was in the top of the sixth inning when right fielder Brendan Shanahan made a great diving catch to end the inning. The Comets took that energy from Shanahan on the offensive side scoring six more runs in the sixth inning making the score 15-3.

“Stuff like that fires us up, our pitchers put us in a great spot, and you just go out there and make the play”, said Shanahan.

Shanahan had two doubles this game and now has five hits this series in eight at bats and looks to do even more going into the series’ final game.

A few other key players from the game were starting pitcher Ian Mowad, throwing for five innings and struck out 6, and was scoreless for four; left fielder Braedon Peterson, who had two hits, two RBIs, and a double; and Jacob Loving, who had two RBIs with one hit.

Southwestern didn’t score until the fifth inning, but by then, the Comets already had the bats going by then.

“We got to win the week. That’s our goal every week, go out and win the week no matter what happened last game, we flush that, bounce back today and get the win, and go out and do our thing for the last game”, said Shanahan.

The Comets will enjoy this league victory while they prepare for another Southwestern game on Saturday. Palomar’s next game is away against Southwestern at 1:00

“Our goal is always to win the series and then we win the week on top of it, that is what our mindset is going into the game on Saturday as we prepare for it”, said Coach Adams.

Series recap

Game one: L, 8-3

Game two: W, 15-10

Game three: W, 24-5