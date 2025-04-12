The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Comets offense explodes to defeat Southwestern

Palomar’s offense had a hot start early in a massive 15-10 conference win.
Mateo Hernandez, Staff Writer
April 12, 2025
Lexi Thurman
First baseman #36 Drake Cobb up to bat, moments before making contact with the baseball.

SAN MARCOS – No. 7 ranked Palomar baseball took down conference rival Southwestern in a massive win to improve to 15-4 in conference play and 24-10 on the year.

The Comets were able to get a full team effort win. The bats got off to a hot start, scoring three runs early in the first three innings, including an RBI double.

Palomar first basemen Drake Cobb had a phenomenal game, going four for five with a double and four runs batted in. But he didn’t want to take all the credit for himself.

“First and foremost, I want to give all glory to god, I was just trying to go out there and compete for my guys. It wasn’t really anything individual, they gave me opportunities and came through for them,” said Cobb.

Cobb now has 11 RBIs in the season, with four of those in this game against Southwestern. Cobb is now batting with a batting average of .304.

Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen scores and celebrates with a teammate by giving a low-five. (Lexi Thurman)

The Comets had a big fifth-inning rally, scoring six runs. While Cobb started the fifth inning, hitting a single to center field and scoring two runs, and left fielder Braedon Peterson hitting a double into right-center field, the Comets kept it going into the sixth inning.

One of the big plays was in the top of the sixth inning when right fielder Brendan Shanahan made a great diving catch to end the inning. The Comets took that energy from Shanahan on the offensive side scoring six more runs in the sixth inning making the score 15-3.

“Stuff like that fires us up, our pitchers put us in a great spot, and you just go out there and make the play”, said Shanahan.

Shanahan had two doubles this game and now has five hits this series in eight at bats and looks to do even more going into the series’ final game.

A few other key players from the game were starting pitcher Ian Mowad, throwing for five innings and struck out 6, and was scoreless for four; left fielder Braedon Peterson, who had two hits, two RBIs, and a double; and Jacob Loving, who had two RBIs with one hit.

Pitcher #28 Ian Mowad throwing a pitch vs Southwestern. (Lexi Thurman)

Southwestern didn’t score until the fifth inning, but by then, the Comets already had the bats going by then.

“We got to win the week. That’s our goal every week, go out and win the week no matter what happened last game, we flush that, bounce back today and get the win, and go out and do our thing for the last game”, said Shanahan.

The Comets will enjoy this league victory while they prepare for another Southwestern game on Saturday. Palomar’s next game is away against Southwestern at 1:00

“Our goal is always to win the series and then we win the week on top of it, that is what our mindset is going into the game on Saturday as we prepare for it”, said Coach Adams.

Series recap

Game one: L, 8-3

Game two: W, 15-10

Game three: W, 24-5

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Palomar Men's Sports
First baseman #36 Drake Cobb rounds third base, heading home.
Gallery: Comets make a comeback defeating Southwestern College
Five Must-Watch Palomar Athletes graphic created with Canva.
Five standout Palomar athletes you should be watching
Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen (left) and Pitcher #27 Jacob Imoto celebrate after the Comets secure an 8-7 win against San Diego Mesa College.
Comets pick up close victory over Olympians
Relief pitcher #39 Landon Elliott closes out the game against Imperial Valley with a final score of 12-5.
Palomar baseball blows out Imperial Valley
Palomar Softball pitcher #14 Nevaeh Haywood on the mound against Southwestern College on March 18, 2025. The Comets went on to win 10-1 against Southwestern College at home in San Marcos, CA.
Comets extend win streak with three-run walk-off home run
The renaming of the stadium in honor of Bob Vetter.
Comets defeat Southwestern College in a ceremonial game for Bob Vetter
More in Sports
Third base #21 Breanna Lutz at bat against San Diego Mesa College.
Gallery: Comets Softball vs Mesa College
First base #16 Zoe Karam runs past first after hitting a triple against San Diego Mesa College.
Comets shut out San Diego Mesa to sweep the season series
Palomar Woman's basketball team before their game against Santa Barbara College
Comets cruise through second round matchup
#3 Justin Tucker hits an RBI single, extending the Comets' lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Comets baseball defeats Grossmont in blowout win
#34 Lucas Smith pitching against Riverside College.
Comets shine with a big win against a fearsome Riverside squad
#1 Isaiah Tolmaire attempting to drive past a Mira Costa defender.
Men's basketball falls to MiraCosta in hard-fought battle
About the Contributors
Mateo Hernandez
Mateo Hernandez, Staff Writer
Mateo Hernandez is a sophomore at Palomar College studying sports journalism. He hopes to transfer to SDSU or Cal State San Marcos next semester and then earn a master’s degree. In his free time he likes to work out, play/watch sports, go out with friends, and play video games. 
Lexi Thurman
Lexi Thurman, Staff Writer
Lexi Thurman is a freshman at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU and become a music journalist/event photographer. In her spare time, she enjoys playing guitar and listening to live music.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal