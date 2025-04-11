The Student News Site of Palomar College

Gallery: Comets make a comeback defeating Southwestern College

Palomar’s record against Southwestern College this season stands 3-1.
Lexi Thurman, Staff Writer
April 11, 2025

Palomar College took home the win against Southwestern College despite an uncertain end to the game with Jaguars. Comets came out on top for a 15-10 win, earning 5 runs in the ninth inning.

#36 Drake Cobb (1B) and #26 Brendan Shanahan (RF) were the stars of the game, accounting for 9 of the team’s 15 runs. Cobb hit three singles and a double, scoring twice with four RBI’s. Shanahan hit two doubles and one single, scoring three times. He also made a diving play to close out the 6th inning, potentially saving two runs from scoring.

First baseman #36 Drake Cobb rounds third base, heading home. Photo credit: Lexi Thurman

First baseman #36 Drake Cobb rounds third base, heading home.

About the Contributor
Lexi Thurman
Lexi Thurman, Staff Writer
Lexi Thurman is a freshman at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU and become a music journalist/event photographer. In her spare time, she enjoys playing guitar and listening to live music.
