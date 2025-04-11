Gallery: Comets make a comeback defeating Southwestern College

Palomar College took home the win against Southwestern College despite an uncertain end to the game with Jaguars. Comets came out on top for a 15-10 win, earning 5 runs in the ninth inning.

#36 Drake Cobb (1B) and #26 Brendan Shanahan (RF) were the stars of the game, accounting for 9 of the team’s 15 runs. Cobb hit three singles and a double, scoring twice with four RBI’s. Shanahan hit two doubles and one single, scoring three times. He also made a diving play to close out the 6th inning, potentially saving two runs from scoring.