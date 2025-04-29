The Student News Site of Palomar College

Comets softball to host Canyons in round one of playoffs

No. 3 Palomar Softball set to host College of the Canyons in the SoCal Regionals of the 3C2A playoffs.
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
April 29, 2025
Hector Flores
Palomar Softball celebrates after #11 Josephine Heuberger’s walk-off hit win against San Diego Mesa College.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar softball gears up for the first round playoff matchup after a stellar regular season.

The Comets went 36-3 overall during the regular season and 15-0 in conference play for the 40th conference title in program history.

Palomar is now set to face off against the College of the Canyons Cougars in a best-of-three matchup.  The Comets and Cougars met just a few weeks ago, with Palomar winning both games of a doubleheader 9-1 and 12-4, respectively.

Game one of the series will be at 2 p.m. on May 2. Game two is set for noon on May 3, and game three (if necessary) will also be at 2 p.m. on May 3.

Third base #21 Breanna Lutz at bat against San Diego Mesa College. (Hector Flores)

The Comets’ offense dominates up and down the lineup. Scoring 398 runs on the season with 36 home runs and a .434 team batting average.

No. 14 College of the Canyons finished its regular season with a 20-20 record. The Cougars have had a rough stretch to end the season, losing three of their last five games.

Palomar has dominated the Cougars, winning the last seven matchups and outscoring them 68-16. The last time College of the Canyons won against Palomar was in the 2022 season, when the Comets lost 2-1 on the road.

“We all have to continue playing as a team and having each other’s backs,” freshman pitcher Kiara Flaviani said ahead of the playoffs.

Third baseman Breanna Lutz finishes the regular season leading the state in batting average, hitting .571, with nine home runs, 54 RBI, .629 on-base percentage, .992 slugging percentage, and zero strikeouts.

Zoe Karam led the Comets in home runs with 11, which tied her for the most in the state. Karam ended the year with a .460 batting average and 43 RBI.

In the pitching circle, the Comets had a dominant two-headed force of Maddie Bedolla and Nevaeh Haywood, who combined to give up only 56 runs on the year Bedolla threw 98.2 innings for the Comets, striking out 126 batters, with a 1.35 ERA. Haywood pitched in 102.1 innings, striking out 88 batters with a 1.92 ERA.

As the team prepares for the playoffs, questions have been raised about Bedolla’s health. She has missed five of the Comets’ final seven games. Bedolla threw only one pitch in the two games she played before being taken out.

Maddie Bedolla is winding up to throw a pitch. (Palomar Athletics)

“I hope for Maddie [Bedolla] to be back full strength, nice and fresh, because we have a lot of time between now and our next game for playoffs… I expect her to be back and ready to go 100%,” Head Coach Lacey Craft said.

Check out the athletics page for information on the Palomar Softball playoff schedule.

You can watch No. 14 Canyons vs. No.3 Palomar live on YouTube.

Connor Larson
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
Connor Larson is the Sports Editor and is in his fourth semester of journalism at Palomar. He broadcasts Palomar sports games and produces his own sports podcast. He also likes to collect baseball cards and vinyl records.
