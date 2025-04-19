The Student News Site of Palomar College

Conference champion Palomar College rolls past SD City

Comets softball defeated the Knights 11-3 by mercy rule with a three-run home run from first baseman Alexis Huey in the fifth inning.
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
April 19, 2025
Hector Flores
#15 Alexis Huey celebrates with teammates after her three-run home run that gave the Comets an 11 -3 victory over San Diego City College on April 17 in San Marcos, CA.

SAN MARCOS – No. 2 Palomar Softball clinched its 11th straight conference title with an unbeaten 14-0 record.

This is the team’s 11th straight championship title, barring the 2020-2021 hiatus due to COVID-19, in which no title was awarded.

Palomar took on the SD City Knights on April 17 and proved why they deserve to be called conference champs. The game ended with a thunderous blast over the left-field fence, but it began with hushed concern within the pitcher’s circle.

Comets’ pitching ace, Maddie Bedolla, started the game for the 19th time this season. But after just one pitch, she was forced to leave the game, bewildering the players and fans alike before Nevaeh Haywood replaced the departed Bedolla.

With 15 starts of her own and a 13-2 record, Haywood was the prime candidate to take over in a moment filled with worry over her teammate’s well-being.

Starting Pitcher #14 Nevaeh Haywood gets her fourteenth win of the season against San Diego City College. The Comets won 11-3 on April 17, 2025, in San Marcos, CA. (Hector Flores)

“So, she was supposed to start, and I didn’t know what happened there. I was, I was kind of thrown for a loop,” Haywood said.

After the game, the status of Bedolla was still unclear, but Head Coach Lacey Craft is confident the star pitcher will make a comeback following her sudden removal.

“She is kind of working through a little bit of fatigue at this point in the season, hopefully she’ll be ready to go Saturday,” Craft said. 

Without much time to prepare, Haywood surrendered two runs in the first inning. But this would be the only lead of the day for the Knights as the Comets scored three first-inning runs of their own, initiated by a home run from third baseman Breanna Lutz that careened into the right-field foul pole. 

“That felt great, it was literally electric,” Haywood said. “Bree just crushed it, doing what she does, and we definitely needed that.”

Second base #11 Josephine Hueberger slides safely into third after stealing second against San Diego City College. (Hector Flores)

Haywood only gave up one more run on the day, but the visitors threatened to score throughout the matchup. Haywood showed resolve in those moments, like her inning-ending strikeout of SD City’s Karah Barajas with the bases loaded.

“I kind of thrive in those stressful situations. It was kind of fun,” Haywood said.

The Comets led 6-3 in the fifth inning, which quickly turned to an 8-3 lead after a wild pitch and a throwing error by SD City catcher Shyann Beddow allowed Dominique Garcia and Kayla Visser to score.

SD City pitcher Lexi Lopez was one out away from advancing the game when Alexis Huey stepped into the batter’s box. Huey was already 2-2 on the day, with two RBIs and a run scored.

Lopez made a grave mistake by not walking Huey. With a 3-1 count and two runners on base, Huey crushed a home run to left field. The Comets’ dugout was in an uproar as they ran to home plate to ambush Huey as she rounded third following her first ever walk-off home run.

“It was really fun. It was so great to see them all just waiting for me at home plate so we can all celebrate,” Huey said.

Palomar Softball Head Coach Lacey Craft (left) high-fives #15 Alexis Huey after she hits a three-run home run that secured a victory against San Diego City College. (Hector Flores)

Palomar softball has no plans to slow down its dominant gameplay, even after securing its eleventh-straight conference championship. With only one more conference game remaining this season, Coach Craft wants her team in top form for the upcoming postseason.

“We’re going to be continuing with our same game plan and try to finish the season strong,” Craft said. “Hopefully, we get some good momentum going into the playoffs.”

Palomar remains the number two-ranked team in the state. They boast an undefeated 14-0 record in conference play this season with an overall record of 33-3.

The final conference game of the season will be played Tuesday, April 22 at Palomar College against Grossmont. Before that they will host a double-header against College of the Canyons in a non-conference matchup this Saturday, April 19.

To follow Comets softball as they near the postseason visit the team’s webpage.

About the Contributor
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
Tanner Hayes is a third semester student at Palomar College.  He aspires to major in Japanese with an emphasis in Sports or Media Journalism.  His hobbies include cooking, playing video games, running and spending time with his dog Ginger.
