Comet Athlete Spotlight: Isaiah Pomare

With opposing players and coaches shouting from every direction, Isaiah Pomare began to tap his head, each motion an attempt to silence the noise. His breaths came in slow and deep to shield against the mounting pressure in the heat of the game.

The high-stakes game against a conference opponent brought a lot of energy and life to the dome. Fans and players were roaring as the game brought together two rivals in a heated game. The pressure only seemed to build and grow, but Pomare somehow remained level-headed.

"Take it play by play, stay in the now, and take deep breaths to stay locked in," Pomare said.

Isaiah Pomare is a freshman guard on the men’s basketball team. His impact on the court this season has his Head Coach and fellow teammates giving nothing but praise.

“He’s crazy, he’s energetic, he brings juice energy every single day. There’s never a day he’s down or pouting. He’s a really great teammate,” said teammate Avant Gilmore.

His head coach, Ivan Patterson, calls him “the ultimate team guy. He’s a stud! He brings energy and effort. It’s been an honor to coach him.”



“He brings value, and that’s what I look at when recruiting guys is do they bring value to the team,” Patterson added.

From the very start of his time on the court for the Comets, Pomare has made an impact on every end of the floor. A true two-way player who can provide an offensive spark at any moment and brings a relentless, clutch, and pesty defensive mindset.

In his first collegiate game on Nov. 5, Pomare had a 29-point, 18-rebound performance—a statement from the young freshman in his first game at Palomar.

On Jan. 10, on the road against Imperial Valley, Pomare had a 26-point, 21-rebound double-double. In the 2024-25 season, Pomare had 13 double-double performances.

He was first introduced to basketball in his youth by his grandfather. His uncle was also a big inspiration in his drawing to basketball.

“My uncle played at the same high school as me; he went on to play division one basketball, then pro. Watching him really inspired me to play basketball,” said Pomare.

Pomare attended El Camino High School in Oceanside, CA, where he averaged 11.9 points in two Varsity seasons.

Since arriving at Palomar, Pomare now has the opportunity to continue his basketball career. He stays motivated to play basketball because of his mom.”My mom made so many sacrifices; she would work long shifts and come home late doing it all for me; my mom motivates me,” said Pomare

Currently enrolled in four classes this semester, Pomare finds balance between on-court success, school, and his personal life.

“I put basketball as my number one priority, then I focus on school, and if I have the time to hang out with friends, I’ll do that too,” he said.

Pomare is interested in becoming a sports psychologist. “I want to figure out why players go into slumps. You’re one of the best players in the world. Why are you shooting bad? Why can’t you get over the slump?” he said.



Pomare’s faith plays the “biggest role” in his life.

“I’m praying every day to God for a good game, allowing him to bless me to be the best version of myself in every aspect of my life. I’m a God-fearing man,” said Pomare.