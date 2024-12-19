Spring student activity cards are available today

SAN MARCOS — Student activity cards for the upcoming spring semester are now available for purchase at Palomar.

Student activity cards are available for currently enrolled students and offer many benefits, such as free lockers, free scantrons, and access to student MTS and NCTD discounted prices. For a full list of benefits, students can visit the Student Life & Leadership website.

Students can pick up activity cards at the Student Union building in room SU-19. Cards are available for $15.00 and must be purchased ahead of time. Students can purchase their activity card online through their MyPalomar account or at the cashier’s office.

After students have submitted payment, they can get their activity card. The Student Union building is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Fridays. They will be closed Dec. 20, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025. Students can view the student union’s updated hours for Spring 2025 on their website.