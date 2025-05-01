‘Bad Hombres, Good Wives,’ brings comedy, culture, and chaos to the Palomar stage

As Palomar College gets ready to launch a comedic narco-novela theatre production, passion takes center stage.

The comedy, written by Herbert Sigüenza and directed by Michael Mufson, will have its first performance at 7:30 p.m. on May 2 in Palomar’s Studio Theatre. Parking is free in lots 1 and 15, and tickets ($10-$16) can be purchased here.

“The challenge in updating a period play is always finding the parallel power and social dynamics that make the original story resonate with our current understanding of the world. By setting it in [the] world of the Sinaloa cartels, the masculine power dynamic is immediately clear and open to critique,” Mufson said.

The story follows Don Ernesto, played by Luis Castro, a powerful narco who’s arranged to marry an innocent ward named Eva, played by Jewel Jones. Tensions soon rise as the innocent Eva comes across Don Ernesto’s rival’s son. Sparks eventually fly between the characters, and chaos ensues. What leads is a thrilling combination of love, family feuds, and alliances.

Last year, Mufson directed Sigüenza’s other Moliere adaptation of “Manifest Destinitis.” According to Mufson, he read the script for “Bad Hombres, Good Wives,” and fell in love with the script.

“Palomar has been designated a Hispanic serving institution for several years. We have a lot of people who never see their culture or lived experiences represented in media, art, or entertainment,” Mufson said.

Don Ernesto and Eva, the main protagonists, highlight the darker themes and witty comedy surrounding women throughout Siguenzas’s writing. While remaining rooted in the emotional rhythms of live performance, “Bad Hombres, Good Wives” blends comedy, music, and drama in a way that leans toward the chaos.

The design team worked to recreate the 1990s Sinaloa setting in a way that captures its vibrancy and danger, which can be recognized in the modern world. The set design of the stage reflects a contrast between Don Ernesto’s mansion and the gritty, fast-paced action that ensues.

Cast member Johnny Sanchez said this is his third show with Michael Mufson. It’s also his second show with a Herbert Sigüenza script.

“A moment in rehearsal when I knew it was gonna be special was during our table read when we first got the script and we all read it,” Sanchez said. “I found something that made me feel like I was back in Sinaloa visiting my family.”

Online tickets are now available for the May 2-11 performances of “Bad Hombres, Good Wives.”

Tickets for general admission range from $10 to $16, with group discounts available. Parking in lots 1 and 15 is free.

Visit the Palomar Performing Arts website for the most recent information on tickets, showtimes, and other details.