Proposition 2 passing could bring improvements to Palomar

SAN MARCOS — With the passing of Proposition 2, Palomar could soon receive funding for renovations, including facility repairs and upgrades to enhance the learning environment.

As of November 5, 2024, proposition 2 won with 57% of votes. This proposition will permit a $10 billion bond to repair, upgrade, and construct facilities at K-12 public schools, Community Colleges, and career technical education programs. Schools will be able to apply for a portion of the bond.

It will include improvement of health and safety conditions and classroom upgrades. This proposition will require annual audits, meaning the spending will be reviewed. This will increase accountability by ensuring that our school boards are not misusing the money.

“The funds will be made available over a period of years by the State and any community college can submit a request for funding of a project to the State,” according to a statement made by the Palomar College Public Affairs Office.

School districts would need to apply and will be rewarded funding on a first come first serve basis for new construction and renovation project, reported by the Legislative Analysis’s Office.

Proposition 2 will increase state costs about $500 million annually form the current state budget of $298 billion. It will take approximately thirty-five years to repay that bond. On the other hand, this proposition will cost taxpayers an estimated $18 billion when repaid with interest. Many are afraid of broken promises made by these props.

Numerous schools and community colleges are in need of basic health and safety repairs. This prop will attract quality teachers and require upgrades to support students for college and careers.

In 2012, Proposition 6 was passed which included a “temporary” increase to income and sales tax. Then, in 2016, Proposition 55 extended many of these “temporary” taxes to 2028.

“Rather than throwing nearly $20 billion into school construction projects, our state needs a well thought out, long-term solution to achieve a high standard of excellence in reading, writing, and math,” said an argument on the official voter information guide.

Proposition 2 puts Palomar College in the spotlight to become a potential candidate to receive a bond. According to the statement made by Palomar’s College Public Affairs Office, the state will use a specific rubric to evaluate project submissions and fund the schools with the highest score. The process of submitting project requests has commenced and could take time to begin.

“If Palomar College decides to submit a project for funding, it will be one that has been identified within Palomar College Education and Facilities Vision Plan 2035.” according to Palomar’s College Public Affairs Office.

When asked about Proposition 2, sophomore Alyssa Pizzarusso shared her thoughts on what could be improved at Palomar.

“I think the C building would appreciate maybe some extra funding or some refurbishing,” Pizzarusso said.

Alyssa further explained that the C building is tucked away in a small corner on campus and it is cold. She explained how navigating through that area was hard for her to find her classes.

Based on the last Facilities Condition Index assessment in 2014, less than 10% of facilities at Palomar are in good condition, 30% are in fair condition, and 30% and higher are in poor condition.

The age of facilities ranges widely, from newly constructed to over six decades old according to Palomar’s Vision Plan 2035. Facilities constructed before 2000, and non-renovated, are overall in fair or poor condition. Temporary facilities are not intended for long-term use, therefore, most of those buildings are in poor condition, despite their age.

Since the construction of the new library, Alyssa said that the building where the old library stands is a good place to create a space for students to study.

“I think a lot of students would appreciate it,” Pizzarusso said.