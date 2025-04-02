The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Athletic project impacts campus parking

Heads up: parking lot 3 is closing, and spots will be limited until 2026.
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
April 2, 2025
Cyndi Cunningham
A section of parking lot 3 at Palomar College closed for construction on April 2, 2025 and will remain closed until August 2026.

SAN MARCOS — A large portion of parking lot 3 will close this week due to continuing construction work on the football stadium.

The construction is part of the Athletics Phase 2 project, which will add the Athletic Fieldhouse next to the stadium. The lot, which is located near the Comet Circle East campus entrance, will remain closed until August 2026 while being used for supply storage.

“We appreciate your patience while this important project is being developed,” Palomar said in an email sent to students and employees.

Some parking spaces will remain available for students and employees to use when visiting the Wellness/Fitness Center.

A map of Palomar College highlights the closure of parking lot 3, shown in red, for construction storage from April 2025 to August 2026. (Courtesy of Palomar College)

Those with questions on the closure or the Athletic Fieldhouse can contact Dennis Astl at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
A clock tower surrounded by trees and brick seating on the Palomar College San Marcos campus, with few people visible in the background under a cloudy sky.
Shift toward online classes raises concerns
Petco Park in San Diego, home of the Padres.
NCTD brings back expanded service for Padres fans
Two rows of shelves filled with books. On the top shelf is a box holding books wrapped in brown paper, the box reads "Blind Date With a Book."
Palomar’s Little Free Library: Reading Accessibility For All
The TCA building will be the temporary home of Counseling Services and the Transfer Center. It is located in the rear of the San Marcos campus.
Counseling Services, Transfer Center and more temporarily moved
Shelves lined with canned goods at the Food and Nutrition Center.
Palomar College adjusts food bank eligibility requirements
Left to Right: Griselda Garcia, Connor Larson, Victoria Gudmondson, Annabelle Williams, Cyndi Cunningham, Elizabeth Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez, Erin Hiro, Taylor Leonard, and Monica Garcia pose with the awards won by The Telescope.
The Telescope wins big at national journalism conference
About the Contributor
Cyndi Cunningham
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
Cynthia “Cyndi” Cunningham is a journalism student at Palomar. She was accepted to transfer to Cal State San Marcos and plans to major in ethnic studies and become a high school teacher. In her spare time, she enjoys watching anime and playing video games.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal