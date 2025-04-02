Athletic project impacts campus parking

SAN MARCOS — A large portion of parking lot 3 will close this week due to continuing construction work on the football stadium.

The construction is part of the Athletics Phase 2 project, which will add the Athletic Fieldhouse next to the stadium. The lot, which is located near the Comet Circle East campus entrance, will remain closed until August 2026 while being used for supply storage.

“We appreciate your patience while this important project is being developed,” Palomar said in an email sent to students and employees.

Some parking spaces will remain available for students and employees to use when visiting the Wellness/Fitness Center.

Those with questions on the closure or the Athletic Fieldhouse can contact Dennis Astl at [email protected]