Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review

Bones and All, released in 2022 and recently grew in popularity over TikTok has become a movie that has been non-stopped talked about. Staff Writers Annabelle Williams and Emma Tam go into more depth about the movie in the first Telescope Talks episode of the fall semester.

This episode of Telescope Talks was produced by Annabelle Williams and Emma Tam; Edited by Sofia Alvarez. Telescope Talks is a product of The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent, student-run newspaper.

