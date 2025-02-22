The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Brave New World carries on Captain America’s legacy…

If you’re in the mood for a fun action-packed Marvel film, this is the one to watch. If you’re looking for a compelling storyline, you might want to reconsider.
Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Staff Writer
February 22, 2025
Evelyn Galan Acevedo
The Captain America legacy continues. Illustration made with Canva.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is not the finest film in the Captain America franchise, but the action sequences almost make you forgethe weak storyline.

In ”Avengers: Endgame,” Steve Rogers, previously known as the beloved hero, gave his shield to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, believing that he was the right man to continue his legacy.  Alongside Mackie, “Captain America: Brave New World” also stars Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito. It is the franchise’s first film to feature Wilson (previously The Falcon) as Captain America.

The screenplay is not the strongest part of the film. The previous Captain America films were only written by two people while this film had five writers, including the director, Julius Onah. It makes you wonder why five writers were needed. The screenplay seems very disorganized as if the writers could not agree on which direction to take. At times, it also feels like the film focuses more on other characters and not the hero. Mackie does fulfill his role as Captain America and credit should be given for working with what he was given.

The film opens with Thaddeus Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, announced as the President of the United States. Ross’ alter ego, Red Hulk, also makes an appearance for the first time in the MCU in the third act of the film. This alter ego is unleashed after Ross can no longer contain his anger which leads to a fun, action-packed battle against Wilson. Although the moment is exciting, the use of green screens is noticeable. You would think the studio would have this skill down after multiple Marvel films.

The film’s score was composed by Laura Karpman , who has composed for other Marvel projects, including “The Marvels,” “What If…?” and “Ms. Marvel.” The film has a reasonable amount of action and the music helps elevate these scenes. The score pays tribute to that iconic Marvel sound that makes the viewing experience immersive.

If you’re planning on watching the film, you will need to have some previous knowledge. You will feel lost if you have not watched “The Incredible Hulk,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” or previous Captain America films.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is a good introduction of Sam Wilson as Captain America. As someone who has watched all the films in the Captain America and Avengers franchise, I enjoyed Mackie’s portrayal. His character takes his responsibility as Captain America seriously and proves that Rogers did not make a mistake in choosing him. He carries the legacy and represents everything that Captain America does in his own way.

Like all Marvel films, this film included a post credit scene and follows the scene with “CAPTAIN AMERICA WILL RETURN” in white, bold letters against a black screen. It is not yet known when or how he will return but it is something that Captain America fans can look forward to.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
"Love Hurts" falls short of a resolution. Illustration made with Canva.
"Love Hurts"... To Watch
The Heart Eyes killer targeting the next couple. Illustration made through Canva.
Stay Single, Stay Alive
Uncle Sam wants You to watch the Super Bowl illustration
Super Bowl 2025: Pop culture recap
Mateus Asato, Rick Beato, and Tim Pierce (left to right) host a seminar titled The Evolution of Content and the Industry.
Overview of NAMM 2025
"The Party Never Ends" Juice WRLD album illustration by Monica Garcia.
Juice WRLD Lives On: New Album Released
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
'Outer Banks' Season 4 Disappoints
More in Critical Review
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
'We Live In Time' will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Full cast left to right (Top:Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley) (Middle: Alethia Che, Oakley Blues, Aydian Anderson, Moxy Reed, Owen-Michael Hall, Alex Surita) (Bottom:Autumn Lowe, Nicole Mitchell, Marc Joyce) Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts
Palomar Performing Arts puts on a raucous display with a hilarious spin on Shakespeare’s many works
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
More in General Reviews
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" Mostly Sticks the Landing
Photo credit: IMDb
Palomar Kicks Off Pride Week With Everything Everywhere All At Once Screening
“Challengers” dares you to join the game.
Photo credit: IMDb
"Civil War" Will Leave You Shell Shocked
Palomar's food court options Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Telescope Talks: Rating Palomar's Food Court
About the Contributor
Evelyn Galan Acevedo
Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Staff Writer
Evelyn Galan Acevedo is a Film/Television and Journalism major at Palomar. She is president of the Students For Justice & Gender Equity Club and hosts a radio show on KKSM called The New Wave. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and listening to music. 
Donate to The Telescope