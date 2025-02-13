Stay Single, Stay Alive

As a horror fan, I came into this movie skeptical of the storyline, but that changed as the film continued. This gory, suspenseful rom-com will keep audiences on edge while making them laugh.

“Heart Eyes” takes you through a love story of survival against a serial killer who appears every Valentine’s Day. This film will keep horror and rom-com fans intrigued throughout the story.

The film introduces the antagonist with a sweet, thrilling scene before introducing the lead characters. “Heart Eyes” starts Olivia Holt as Ally, a woman who believes love is a sham and ends in misery and death. Mason Gooding depicts Jay, a man who is the opposite of Ally. He thinks love is beautiful and tries to prove her wrong with his romantic approach for her.

Despite their chemistry, they must deny their love for one another as it becomes clear their lives depend on it. The film presents a heart-racing thriller as the Heart Eyes killer targets the couple throughout the night.

The story is first told through the lens of the Heart Eyes killer but is later told through Ally and Jay’s point of View as they work together to save each other. The transitions between the characters give the audience suspense, making them wonder what is happening to the others while they focus on one character. While the film follows the couple being chased by a serial killer, there are moments when both characters get to know each other and share their past, interests, and ideals. These moments build the overall romantic aspect of the film.

Themes such as love, friendship, grief, and terror are introduced so audiences can relate to the characters.

The actors do a good job of expressing love through the characters. They show emotions through their portrayals to hook the audience to the story.

Holt and Gooding’s acting gives the characters genuine emotion and depth. Their expressions give the viewer a sense of fear or warmth between the characters. These emotions engage the viewers and make them follow their story, hoping for a better outcome. Amid the cheesiness, the actors show hard work and dedication to giving their characters life and emotion.

Although the film tells a story that is actively challenged by a serial killer, there are moments in the film that bring the comedy side to the genre of the film. The scenes don’t only show the horror aspect but also the deep and emotional feelings the characters have for each other.

Love and grief are themes throughout the film. The film begins with Ally’s thoughts about love, why she believes it is a sham, and her previous connection to a former boyfriend. These themes revolve around the characters’ experiences, leading them to think about love differently.

This film prompts the audience to consider their reasons for love and its meaning. It also prompts them to consider what they will do for the person they love, and whether they are willing to fight for them.

The lighting of the film changes as the storyline progresses. From the first shot, everything is bright and colorful, capturing a romantic scene between characters whose moment is quickly taken over, changing the setting to a more dark and ominous one. The darker lighting often incites fear and an ominous feeling for the audience, even when the killer is not on screen.

The sound design throughout the film creates fear, especially with the horror genre’s anticipated jump scares. It establishes a frightful feeling of paranoia, making you wonder when the next jump scare will happen. A lot of the horror was created when sweet scenes were cut short, making it thematically jarring. It then transitioned to that horror facet of the film versus the romantic comedy side.

The overall soundtrack of the movie stayed with the theme of Valentine’s Day and the setting of the film. The songs presented throughout were a mix of well-known and less-popular artists.

“Heart Eyes” is a rare romantic comedy with a great twist to the storyline.