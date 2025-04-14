The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Dare to ‘Ride the Cyclone’

Ride a roller coaster of emotion from Palomar’s Performing Arts department.
Liz Habib, Staff Writer
April 14, 2025
The cast of “Ride the Cyclone” (back row left to right) Caleb Wohlgemuth, Olive Zalevsky, Lance Holmes; (front row left to right) Zaine Hahn, Autumn Lowe, Mya Feiga. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.

SAN MARCOS — Life and death are on the line in Palomar’s upcoming production of “Ride the Cyclone,” a darkly comedic musical that explores the desire for a second chance at life.

Palomar’s Performing Arts department will present its take on “Ride the Cyclone,” Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell’s 2008 musical, which takes a unique twist on dark humor. The public can catch a ride of this distinct experience on April 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Performance Lab D-10.

The cast and crew of “Ride the Cyclone” during rehearsal. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.

Unlike a light-hearted musical, “Ride the Cyclone” features a variety of musical numbers ranging in genre as six choir members try to survive a death-predicting fortune-telling machine.

“’Ride The Cyclone’ is a truly groundbreaking show with the perfect mix of taking itself seriously without taking itself too seriously,” Director Benjamin Demi-Paris said.

The musical follows a mysterious fortune-telling machine that can predict the time, place, and cause of someone’s death. After a high school choir is killed on a roller coaster called The Cyclone, they are given the opportunity for a single member to return to life and escape the whimsical, carnival-like purgatory.

As the six choir members attempt to prove to one another why they each deserve to be the lucky one, each member’s plea for life is told through songs in various styles featuring pop, rock, rap, opera and more.

The show’s eccentric and unpredictable nature and its blend of humor, truth, and extravagant performances make it enticing to a wide range of demographics. The compilation of unconventional musical numbers will leave each attendee with something unique to connect with and remember.

A crew member hand painting a background display. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.

“It’s a funny show, but at the same time, it’s a show that touches on what makes the human experience, well, human — the good and the bad,” Demi-Paris said.

Demi-Paris said his seven-member cast has dedicated significant time toward this production since August and it’s been a passion project of the cast and crew. Due to the small size of the cast, all members play a central role in the show’s production and spend a majority of the show on stage.

According to Demi-Paris, the production makes a purposeful choice to highlight that everyone’s lives are vastly different and complex, along with the unifying idea that they all share the same two guarantees — life and death.

With many different script interpretations, Demi-Paris hopes his production conveys to the audience “how flawed humanity is, while still celebrating the creativity, joy, goofiness, and so much more that comes along with it.”

Audience members can expect a non-traditional take on a musical.

This riveting production offers a unique blend of humor and depth with eclectic musical numbers, offering a distinct theatre experience. The cast and crew have embraced bringing this unconventional story to life.

For more information on the show and ticket details, visit the Palomar Performing Arts website.

Actors (left to right) Olive Zalevsky, Caleb Wohlgemuth, Autumn Lowe, Zaine Hahn, Mya Feiga, Lance Holmes. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Liz Habib
Liz Habib, Staff Writer
Liz Habib is an undergraduate student at Palomar College who plans to transfer to SDSU to major in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis on Journalism and Biology. She is a singer/songwriter and released her debut album, “Pomegranate Stains” in late 2023. In breaks from songwriting, she enjoys rock climbing, yoga, hiking, beachgoing, and spending time with family.
